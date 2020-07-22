You might be Netflix and chilling more than usual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but you’re likely only scratching the surface of how much Netflix has to offer.

That’s according to a new report from Reviews.org on Wednesday, which found the average Netflix subscriber watches “only” 2% of the service’s library each year. The report did not share how a view is calculated, but it did offer a hint: the findings were based on data shared by Netflix VP Cindy Holland, and as previously reported, Netflix now counts a view after someone watches at least 2 minutes of a show or movie.

Overall, Netflix has nearly 5,500 unique titles in its library. For comparison, Hulu has 2,657 and Disney+ has 744. If you’ve already binged “Tiger King” and “Stranger Things” and are now wondering how long it would take to exhaust Netflix’s entire slate, the answer is: a long-ass time. According to Review.org’s report, it would take 4 years, 2 months and 8 days of watching Netflix all day, every day to watch all of its titles. And that’s assuming Netflix doesn’t add any titles in the meantime — which isn’t the case. Reviews.org estimates it would cost you at least $660 in Netflix subscriber fees over that amount of time.

Netflix reported last week that it had added another 10.1 million new subscribers during Q2, pushing the streaming heavyweight past 192 million customers globally. The company’s share price took a hit, though, after Netflix shared light guidance for Q3, projecting it would add 2.5 million new subscribers.

To read the full report, you can go here.