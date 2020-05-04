‘The Big Flower Fight': No Time to Stop and Smell the Roses in Trailer for Netflix Reality Competition (Video)

Series premieres in May

| May 4, 2020 @ 10:04 AM Last Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 10:13 AM

Netflix has released the trailer for a new competition show called “The Big Flower Fight.”

Premiering on May 18, the series finds 10 international teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers competing against one another to create extravagant floral installations inside a giant greenhouse that looks a lot like the Spaceship Earth ride at Disney’s Epcot.

Watch the competitors sweat it out trying to build these elaborate flower sculptures in the shapes of animals, people, and many other strange feats in the trailer above.

Also Read: Netflix Sets Date for 'Too Hot to Handle' Reunion Special

The series is hosted by British comedian Vic Reeves of the comedic duo “Vic and Bob” and actress Natasia Demetriou who plays Nadja on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The teams of plant-obsessed artisans will face elimination with every task, as florist-to-the-stars Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a bevy of guest judges mercilessly judge them on their floral arranging skills.

The grand prize is a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

The series joins a growing slate of popular reality series from Netflix, with dating and competition series like “Too Hot to Handle, “The Circle” and “Love Is Blind” having found massive success on the platform this year.

“The Big Flower Fight” premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Top 13 Best 'Star Wars' Video Games Ever (Photos)

  • best star wars video games
  • rebel assault 2
  • masters of teras kasi
  • yoda stories
  • jedi outcast
  • the force unleashed
  • rogue squadron
  • x wing alliance
  • star wars racer
  • swtor
  • kotor malak
  • star wars rebellion
  • tie fighter
  • kreia kotor 2
1 of 14

There are so many “Star Wars” games to choose from, but these stand out from the pack

There have been so many "Star Wars" video games in the 40 years since the franchise began, and most of them were not good. Hell, a couple of the ones I list here aren't good. But they all deliver an experience you can't get anywhere else, and that's worthy of some praise.

Also Read: 77 ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Characters Ranked From Worst to Best (Photos)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE