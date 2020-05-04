Netflix has released the trailer for a new competition show called “The Big Flower Fight.”

Premiering on May 18, the series finds 10 international teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers competing against one another to create extravagant floral installations inside a giant greenhouse that looks a lot like the Spaceship Earth ride at Disney’s Epcot.

Watch the competitors sweat it out trying to build these elaborate flower sculptures in the shapes of animals, people, and many other strange feats in the trailer above.

The series is hosted by British comedian Vic Reeves of the comedic duo “Vic and Bob” and actress Natasia Demetriou who plays Nadja on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The teams of plant-obsessed artisans will face elimination with every task, as florist-to-the-stars Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a bevy of guest judges mercilessly judge them on their floral arranging skills.

The grand prize is a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

The series joins a growing slate of popular reality series from Netflix, with dating and competition series like “Too Hot to Handle, “The Circle” and “Love Is Blind” having found massive success on the platform this year.

“The Big Flower Fight” premieres May 18 on Netflix.