Netflix announced Thursday that it intends to open a new office in Canada headed up by “a dedicated content executive” who will “work directly with the Canadian creative community.”

The location and timetable for the new office were not disclosed, but in a statement attributed to co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the company said more details will be announced “in the weeks ahead.”

“We could only have dreamed in 2012 when our first original production began filming in Ontario (Hemlock Grove) what an important part of our business Canada would become,” the statement read. “Since 2017 alone we have spent more than $2.5B CAD on productions in the country. But more than that, we have built relationships with so many talented directors, screenwriters, actors, producers, animators and more. It’s still a thrill every time I hear a story about how a series or film we’ve developed has supported (or kicked off!) the career of local talent – like Mississauga’s very own Maitreyi Ramikrishnan in ‘Never Have I Ever.'”

“Over the last three years we have also focused on working with organizations across Canada to support the development of creators from underrepresented communities,” the statement continued. “If we want more people to see their lives reflected on screen, then we need to make sure that people of all backgrounds are getting access to opportunities for training, mentorship and on-set experiences. Through over 20 local partnerships, we have helped support the career development of more than 600 Canadian creators to-date.”

