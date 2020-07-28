Netflix Tops HBO With Record 160 Emmy Nominations

Without “Game of Thrones,” HBO fell behind Netflix for the second time in the last three years in the overall Emmy nomination count as the streaming service dominated the Emmy nominee count on Tuesday with 160 nominations, setting a new record for the most nominations for a single network or streaming platform.

Netflix’s 160 moms shattered HBO’s record from 2019, when the pay-cable network earned 137 nominations. This year, HBO came in a more distant second with 107 nods. Last year, “Game of Thrones” alone scored a record 32 nominations for the network.

HBO still had the most-nominated show in “Watchmen,” which garnered 26 nods. That was followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20), “Ozark” (18), “Succession” (18), “The Mandalorian” (15), “Schitt’s Creek” (15), “Saturday Night Live” (15) and “The Crown” (13). Along With “Ozark” and “The Crown,” Netflix was led by Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” (9), “Stranger Things” (8) and “Unorthodox” (8). Two reality series, “Queer Eye” and “Cheer,” each garnered seven and six nods, respectively for the streamer as well.

Also Read: Emmy Nominees: The Complete List

NBC was again the most-nominated broadcast network with 47 nods. ABC (36) and FX Networks (33) rounded out the top five. Three new streaming services — Disney+, Apple TV+ and Quibi — combined for 47 nominations, led by Disney+ with 19. The Disney-owned streaming service was led by “The Mandalorian,” which bagged 15 nods including Outstanding Drama Series. Apple TV+ drew 18 nominations including eight for “The Morning Show.” Both Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston were nominated in their respective categories.

Quibi managed to score 10 nominations, all in the short-form categories.

Below is the full list of nominations by network and show: For the full list of nominees, click here.

Also Read: Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

Top Networks

Netflix (160)

HBO (107)

NBC (47)

ABC (36)

FX Networks (33)

Amazon Prime Video (30)

Hulu (26)

CBS (23)

Disney+ (19)

Apple TV+ (18)

Pop TV (16)

Fox (15)

VH1 (13)

BBC America (10)

Comedy Central (10)

Quibi (10)

Also Read: All 16 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Alan Menken (Photos)

Top Shows

“Watchmen” (26)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20)

“Ozark” (18)

“Succession” (18)

“The Mandalorian” (15)

“Saturday Night Live” (15)

“Schitt’s Creek” (15)

“The Crown” (13)

“Hollywood” (12)

“Westworld” (11)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (10)

“Mrs. America” (10)

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” (10)

“Last Week Tonight” (9)

“The Oscars” (9)

“Insecure” (8)

“Killing Eve” (8)

“The Morning Show” (8)

“Stranger Things” (8)

“Unorthodox” (8)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (8)

“Better Call Saul” (7)

“Queer Eye” (7)

“Cheer” (6)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (6)

“Euphoria” (6)

“The Good Place” (6)

“Tiger King” (6)

“The Voice” (6)

“Apollo 11” (5)

“Beastie Boys Story” (5)

“Big Little Lies” (5)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (5)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (5)

“McMillions” (5)

“The Politician” (5)

“Pose” (5)

“Star Trek: Picard” (5)

“This Is Us” (5)

“Will & Grace” (5)