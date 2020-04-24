Record-breaking subscriber numbers have people wondering if the streaming giant can possibly keep it up

Netflix had a monster first quarter, announcing record subscriber growth, record earnings and it reported positive free cash flow for the first time since the second quarter of 2014. But do they have nowhere to go from here but down?

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Netflix’s huge first quarter — and whether it is sustainable — with TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Jenny Maas.

“I would be very impressed if they were able to replicate this in any future quarters this because … they stacked the deck a little bit this quarter,” Burch explained. “It’s going to be really hard to replicate ‘Tiger King,’ for instance. And on top of that, they actually moved up some stuff — ‘Ozark’ came out in Q1, and that’s a big show for them, and normally that comes out in around Q3 though. So they had some stuff working in their favor right now that’s really going to juice these numbers.”

You can watch the video above and listen to the full podcast in the embed below.

