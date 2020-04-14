Netflix’s ‘The Eddy’ Trailer: This Parisian Jazz Club Is in Trouble (Video)

Netflix has released the trailer for Damien Chazelle’s upcoming series “The Eddy,” and it follows the story of a once-popular musician whose Parisian jazz club is in trouble.

The eight-episode series, which stars Andre Holland as club-owner and jazz pianist Elliot Udo, premiers May 8.

Here is the official description of “The Eddy” from Netflix:

“‘The Eddy’ is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.”

“The Eddy” also stars Melissa George (“In Treatment”), Adil Dehbi (“How I Became a Superhero”), Benjamin Biolay (“La Douleur”), Tchéky Karyo (“The Missing”) and rapper Sopico. The series is the result of a collaboration between Alan Poul, Chazelle (“La La Land”), Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”), and Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who wrote the songs and formed “The Eddy’s” band, composed of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes.