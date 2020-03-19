Netflix has dropped the trailer for Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever,” and it opens with the teenage protagonist asking the Hindu gods and goddesses to send her “a stone-cold hottie who can rock me all night long.” Is that too much to ask?

The comedy series follows the complicated life of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American high school sophomore with a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

“It’s the first day of school, and I thought we should have a check-in. I think we can all agree that last year sucked for a number of reasons. So I thought of a few ways you guys can make it up to me,” Devi says while kneeling in prayer. “I’d like to be invited to a party with alcohol and hard drugs. I’m not gonna do them, I’d just like the opportunity to say, ‘No cocaine for me, thanks. I’m good.'”

But the most important thing Devi wants is to procure a boyfriend.

“But not some nerd from one of my AP classes,” she adds. “Like a guy from a sports team. He can be dumb, I don’t care. I just want him to be a stone-cold hottie who can rock me all night long.”

Watch the trailer above.

Mindy Kaling created and executive produced the series, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Adam Shapiro, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet and Martin Martinez.

In addition to Kaling and Fisher, the Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.

“Never Have I Ever” premieres April 27 on Netflix.