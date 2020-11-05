Networks Cut Away, CNN Calls Trump ‘Pathetic’ After Speech Falsely Claiming He’s Been Cheated

Multiple TV networks — including MSNBC, NBC News, CNBC, CBS News and ABC News — cut away from a speech filled with falsehoods from Donald Trump in which he baselessly claimed he was being cheated in the election, spread misinformation about the legality of mail-in ballots and falsely claimed he had won if only the “legal” votes were counted.

Brian Williams, describing MSNBC’s decision to cut away, said, “It was not rooted in reality and at this point, where our country is, it’s dangerous.”

“Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” Williams also said. “There are no illegal votes that we know of, there has been no Trump victory that we know of.”

On CBS News, Norah O’Donnell cut away to correspondent Nancy Cordes to fact-check Trump’s misleading statements that his numbers were “getting whittled away miraculously” after Election Day.

“There was no miracle there. Every single election analyst was shouting from the rooftops before the election that that’s exactly what was going to happen, that in-person voting was going to be counted first, it would make it look like the president was ahead, but then as you started counting the mail-in ballots, that it could start to shift,” Cordes said.

NBC News’ Lester Holt also cut away from Trump’s speech and said the president was making “a number of false statements, including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting.”

“There has been no evidence of that,” Holt said.

On CNBC, Shepard Smith interrupted Trump’s speech and said “what the president of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.”

“We’re not going to allow it to keep going because it’s not true,” Smith continued as he began fact-checking the president’s statements.

Though both CNN and Fox News aired Trump’s remarks uninterrupted, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted that it was “the most dishonest speech he has ever given while Jake Tapper said on-air that Trump’s statements were “pathetic” and a “feast of falsehoods.”

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everyone down with him, including this country,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper added.

On Fox News, host Martha MacCallum said that the supposed “evidence” and “proof” of election misconduct that Trump alleged would need to be “produced.”

As of Thursday evening, a winner has not been projected in the presidential race between Trump and Biden.

Take a look at the moment some of the major networks cut away from Trump’s remarks below.

FACT CHECK: Pres. Trump claimed that if the "legal" votes are counted in Georgia he wins, but that if "illegal" votes are counted Joe Biden wins. There is no indication of any substantive number of illegal votes, @nancycordes reports. pic.twitter.com/iro25eikMh — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 6, 2020

MSNBC immediately cuts off Trump when he moves to undermine the integrity of US election system. "Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States…" pic.twitter.com/IwVshBmosK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 5, 2020

WATCH: @lesterholtnbc fact-checks remarks made by President Trump during White House press conference. pic.twitter.com/ipWA7afZ3V — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020