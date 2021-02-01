Neve Campbell has joined the cast of David E. Kelley’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” series, which is now at Netflix. She’ll play Mickey Haller’s (the previously cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) first ex-wife, Maggie McPherson, as a series regular. It is a leading role.

Maggie McPherson is described as a passionately committed deputy district attorney known to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce” for her unwavering dedication to her job, according to Netflix’s character notes. Although frequent tensions (both professional and personal) erupt between exes Mickey and Maggie, underneath it all they still care very deeply for one another. They are also both intensely loyal and loving co-parents to their tween-age daughter, Hayley.

“Tween-age” not our verbiage, but we’ll roll with it — for now.

Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series 'Sonic Prime' Ordered at Netflix

Here’s the series logline: Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles, California.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in “The Lincoln Lawyer” series, “The Brass Verdict.”

Season 1 of the drama has a 10-episode order from the streaming service.

'Lincoln Lawyer' Adaptation From David E Kelley Gets Series Commitment at CBS

“The Lincoln Lawyer” originally received a series commitment from CBS. The plan at the time was for Season 1 to air, well, pretty much right now, during the 2020-21 television season. The broadcast channel dropped the project last May amid the coronavirus pandemic, when the development of anything was pretty much impossible. Netflix, which is less tied to the traditional development cycle, swooped in and saved the A+E Studios series.

Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) will write and executive produce under showrunner Ted Humphrey. Connelly, the author of the original material, is also an executive producer — as is Ross Fineman.

Variety first reported Campbell’s casting.