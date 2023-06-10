We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Never Have I Ever’ Guest Stars Through the Seasons (Photos)

From John McEnroe’s cameo in Season 1 to Michael Cimino’s guest role in Season 4. And who can forget Common?

| June 10, 2023 @ 12:32 PM
Common, Tembi Locke and Utkarsh Ambudkar in "Never Have I Ever" (Netlix)

Netflix

Deacon Philippe and Anirudh Pisharody as Parker and Des in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Netflix’s comedy series “Never Have I Ever” boasts a solid cast, but the added guest stars bring extra magic, whether they recur in their roles or appear in a single cameo. Season 1 saw appearances from Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”), professional tennis player John McEnroe, Iqbal Theba (“Glee”) as Uncle Aravind and more. 

 

Seasons 2 welcomed Common, Billy Crystal and Tyler Alvarez to Sherman Oaks. Common played a love interest for Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), and Billy Crystal helped ask a certain someone to the winter dance. Tyler Alvarez plays a child actor who catches Eleanor’s (Ramona Young) attention. Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe, Sarayu Blue and more joined Season 3. Model Gigi Hadid and comedian and actor Andy Samberg narrate Paxton’s (Darren Barnet) and Ben’s (Jaren Lewison) lives, respectively. Actors Michael Cimino, Jeff Garlin and Dwight Howard joined Season 4 in guest roles.

 

Tembi Locke appeared throughout the series to portray Fabiola’s mother Elise. Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project,” “Pitch Perfect”) also popped up here and there to play Manish Kulkarni, Devi’s English teacher and eventually Kamala’s (Richa Moorjani) boyfriend.

 

Here are all the guest stars from “Never Have I Ever” through the seasons:

John McEnroe and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

John McEnroe

 

The retired professional tennis player has narrated Devi’s life and inner thoughts since Season 1. He made an in-person cameo in Season 1.

Model Gigi Hadid
Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

 

The model narrated Paxton Hall-Yoshida’s life in individual episodes here and there.

Andy Samberg attends the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Andy Samberg

 

The comedian and actor narrated Ben Gross’ perspective when episodes were told from his point of view.

Atticus Shaffer as Russian MUN delegate in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Atticus Shaffer as Russia in MUN

 

Atticus Shaffer, who starred as Brick in “The Middle,” guest starred in Season 1 as a fellow MUN kid who represented Russia in the overnight conference Devi and Ben go to.

Dino Petrera as Jonah in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Dino Petrera as Jonah 

 

Jonah had all the gossip for Sherman Oaks High. He helped Fabiola through her various phases of coming out as well.

Christina Kartchner as Eve in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Christina Kartchner as Eve

 

Eve was Fabiola’s first girlfriend. They were crowned Cricket Queens at the Winter Dance in Season 2.

Angela Kinsley as Ben Gross' mother in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Angela Kinsley as Ben’s Mom

 

Mindy Kaling’s “The Office” costar portrays Ben’s mom Vivian Gross, who loves wellness retreats.

Michael Badalucco in "Never Have I Ever"
Netflix

Michael Badalucco as Howard Gross

 

Ben's dad Howard is a lawyer with many celebrity clients, and Ben wants to go to Columbia because his dad went there.

Lily D. Moore as Rebecca in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Lily D. Moore as Rebecca

 

Rebecca, Paxton’s sister, has an eye for fashion. We met her in Season 1.

Tembi Locke as Fabiola's mother Elise in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Tembi Locke as Elise Torres

 

The actress and author of “From Scratch” appears as Fabiola’s mother Elise Torres.

Jase Suh Park as Joyce Wong in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Jase Suh Park as Joyce Wong

 

Eleanor’s mother Joyce abandoned her to pursue a career in acting, but she returns from time to time.

Eddie Liu as Steve in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Eddie Liu as Steve

 

Oh Steve. He was Kamala’s first boyfriend in Season 1. Liu went on to star in "Kung Fu."

Actor Iqbal Theba arrives at the opening for The Eastern Network (T.E.N.) on August 2, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Iqbal Theba as Aravind

 

The “Glee” icon Principal Figgins played Devi’s uncle in Season 1.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Manish Kulkarni in "Never Have I Ever"
Netflix

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Kulkarni

 

The “Ghosts” star appears here and there as Mr. Kulkarni, Devi’s Indian English teacher, who ends up dating Kamala.

Tyler Alvarez as Malcolm Stone in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Tyler Alvarez as Malcolm Stone

 

Alvarez’s Malcolm Stone was a child actor who attracted Eleanor in Season 2, but then he got a bit possessive. He did a great impression of Jay Gatsby’s ghost in Mr. Kulkarni’s English class trial of Daisy Buchanan.

Billy Crystal
Getty Images

Billy Crystal

 

The actor helped Aneesa (Megan Suri) ask Ben (Jaren Lewison) to the winter dance in a video.

Common as Dr. Chris Jackson in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Common as Dr. Chris Jackson

 

 

The rapper/actor played Dr. Chris Jackson, Nalini’s rival dermatologist.

Donielle Nash as Sasha in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Donielle Nash as Sasha

 

Sasha coordinated Eve and Fabiola’s Cricket Queen campaign in Season 2.

Clyde Kusatsu as Ted Yoshida in "Never Have I Ever"
Netflix

Clyde Kusatsu as Ted Yoshida or Ojichan

 

Paxton did a really involved extra credit history project with his grandfather Ted Yoshida, who he calls Ojichan. Ojichan was a child when his parents were imprisoned in the Japanese interment camps during World War II in the United States.

Rushi Kota as Prashant in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Rushi Kota as Prashant 

 

Prashant, who went to MIT, dated Kamala through Season 3 before she realized she did not want to go the arranged marriage route.

Terry Hu as Addison in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Terry Hu as Addison

 

Addison met Fabiola through Des, because Des was friends with them in high school. Now Addison attends USC.

Alex Felix as Haley Garcia in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Alex Felix as Haley Brown/Garcia

 

Haley Brown trolled Devi for a bit in Season 3.

Sarayu Blue as Rhya in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Sarayu Blue as Rhyah

 

Sarayu Blue, who portrays Trina Rothschild in “XO, Kitty” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” guest stars as Des’s mother.

Anirudh Pisharody as Des in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Anirudh Pisharody as Des

 

Des dated Devi for a hot sec in Season 3 before his mom demanded he break up with her.

Deacon Philippe as Parker in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Deacon Philippe as Parker

 

Reese Witherspoon’s son plays Parker, friend and classmate of Des (Anirudh Pisharody) who dates Devi in Season 3.

Hannah Stein as Shira, Aitana Rinab as Zoe and Adriyah Marie Young as Carley in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Hannah Stein as Shira, Aitana Rinab as Zoe and Adriyah Marie Young as Carley

 

This friend group haunted Devi Seasons 1-3.

Victoria Moroles as Margot Ramos in "Never Have I Ever"
Netflix

Victoria Moroles as Margot Ramos

 

Margot met Ben in art class in Season 3 when Ms. Nuni asked her to tutor him on an assignment sketching a pear.

Netflix

Andrea Rosen as Ms. Nuni

 

Comedian Andrea Rosen plays art teacher Ms. Nuni.

Dwight Howard as himself in "Never Have I Ever"
Netflix

Dwight Howard

 

Ben ran into Howard in the gym. He bothered the professional basketball player with his feelings for Devi. Howard steered Ben in a certain direction.

Michael Cimino as Ethan Morales in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Michael Cimino as Ethan Morales

 

The “Love, Victor” star guest stars in Season 4 as bad boy Ethan Morales.

Netflix

Jenny O'Hara as Dr. Keys

 

Dr. Keys was Devi’s Advanced Placement English teacher.

Ken Marino as Stoo the limo driver in "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)
Netflix

Ken Marino as Stoo the Limo Driver

 

Stoo drives the girls to their senior prom.

Netflix

Ivan Hernandez as Andres Ramos

 

Andres Ramos was Margot’s father, but he also became a new love interest for Nalini.

Netflix

Ms. Thompson (Genneya Walton)

 

Ms. Thompson filled in for Dr. Keys after an unfortunate accident.