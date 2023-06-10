Netflix’s comedy series “Never Have I Ever” boasts a solid cast, but the added guest stars bring extra magic, whether they recur in their roles or appear in a single cameo. Season 1 saw appearances from Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”), professional tennis player John McEnroe, Iqbal Theba (“Glee”) as Uncle Aravind and more.
Seasons 2 welcomed Common, Billy Crystal and Tyler Alvarez to Sherman Oaks. Common played a love interest for Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), and Billy Crystal helped ask a certain someone to the winter dance. Tyler Alvarez plays a child actor who catches Eleanor’s (Ramona Young) attention. Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe, Sarayu Blue and more joined Season 3. Model Gigi Hadid and comedian and actor Andy Samberg narrate Paxton’s (Darren Barnet) and Ben’s (Jaren Lewison) lives, respectively. Actors Michael Cimino, Jeff Garlin and Dwight Howard joined Season 4 in guest roles.
Tembi Locke appeared throughout the series to portray Fabiola’s mother Elise. Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project,” “Pitch Perfect”) also popped up here and there to play Manish Kulkarni, Devi’s English teacher and eventually Kamala’s (Richa Moorjani) boyfriend.
Here are all the guest stars from “Never Have I Ever” through the seasons: