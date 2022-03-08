Just a few months shy of the Season 3 premiere of “Never Have I Ever,” Netflix has announced it renewed the show for a fourth — and final — season.

The coming-of-age comedy, which stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student whose short fuse gets her into difficult situations, has wrapped production on its third season, Netflix also revealed Tuesday. It will return this summer.

Season 4 — the show’s last — will premiere in 2023.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is gonna drop this summer!” creator and executive producer, and co-creator, EP, showrunner and writer Lang Fisher said in a joint statement. “Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

“We are thrilled to have two more seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever,'” Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV said in a statement. “It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can’t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”

“Four seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years,” Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television, said in statement. “We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

“Never Have I Ever” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.