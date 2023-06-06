‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Returns for the Final Season?

Alright, nerds. There's one season of Mindy Kaling's "Never Have I Ever" left. Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her besties Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) will return to Sherman Oaks High School to conquer their senior year with confidence, ready for anything that might come their way, or so they think. Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and the other boys Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Trent Harrison (Benjamin Norris) will return to school too in various ways.
Michael Cimino's special guest appearance as a potential new love interest for Devi will shake up Sherman Oaks, and several other faces either return briefly or join for the final season of the Netflix teen comedy show. The core characters have themselves quite a year ahead, dealing with college admissions and the close of this chapter that brought them all together.
Here are the cast and characters of "Never Have I Ever" through Season 4:
Netflix
Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan)
Ivy League chaser and now senior at Sherman Oaks High School Devi Vishwakumar has many plans and dreams for senior year, among them getting accepted early into Princeton University, securing a hot boyfriend despite her limited time left in high school and ultimately, having fun and live it up with her best friends Fabiola and Eleanor. Season 3 almost saw Devi transfer to an elite college prep school for her senior year the Shrubland School in Colorado, but she turned down her acceptance to spend one more year with her mom and friends, so it is time to check everything off her bucket list.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is best known for her breakout role as Devi in “Never Have I Ever.” She has also recently voiced Priya in Domee Shi’s animated Pixar feature film, “Turning Red.” She has also voiced Zipp Storm in the “My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” and “My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale” series.
Netflix
Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison)
Ben Gross has been and probably always will be Devi’s arch-nemesis when it comes to academics. He affectionately calls her David in their ongoing battle for valedictorian at graduation. Devi and Ben have a “sordid past” as she puts it to one of her teachers, starting when he drove her to Malibu in his dad’s nice car with only his learner’s permit. He stayed while she frantically ran to the beach to spread her father’s ashes, and he fell asleep waiting for her. Then they kissed. Devi has tried on and off to date Ben, but her feelings for him remain.
Jaren Lewison has played Young Tommy in “90 Feet from Home,” 18-year-old Hoagie in “Tag,” Jackson in “A Horse Tale” and “Young Adam” in “Beyond the Farthest Star” to name a few roles.
Netflix
Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet)
Known as Paxton H-Y by the majority of the Sherman Oaks High School student body, and probably most of LA County, Paxton had his sights set on a swimming scholarship to Stanford until he got hit by a car in Season 2 because of Devi. Devi two-timed Ben and Paxton at the beginning of Season 2, but they both found out. She rekindled her romance with Paxton at the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3, but now they are friends. Paxton is on his way to the next chapter of life, attending college at Arizona State University.
Darren Barnett has also played Tag in “Love Hard” alongside Nina Dobrev. He also played Grant in “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.” He voiced Fukamachi Makoto in the English version of “The Summit of the Gods.”
Netflix
Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez)
Fabiola is a queer queen and captain of the Sherman Oaks High robotics team. Her trusty AI companion Gears Brosnan is programmed to respond to people, and he has some great one-liners. Fab came out in the first season, but she has grown into herself with each passing installment. While she might not always be up to date on her pop culture, Fab is super smart just like Devi.
Lee Rodriguez has also appeared as Bianca in an episode of “The Good Doctor,” Bea in “Class of Lies” and Naomi in an episode of “Grown-ish.” Rodriguez records music under the stage name La Rhonza, and her first single “Afterthought” came out June 1, 2023. (edited)
Netflix
Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young)
Eleanor excels in the drama department. Her theater heart lends itself to bursting out in song and a flare for emotions. Eleanor wants to be an actor just like her mom, but her mom left her alone as a child pretty early on to pursue her own acting career.
Ramona Young has starred in “DC’s Legends” as Mona Wu, Ramona in “Santa Clarita Diet,” and Angelica in “Blockers.” She voices Sweetie in “Wendell & Wild,” and she also played Emily in “Unpregnant.”
Netflix
Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan)
Devi’s mother Nalini is a force to be reckoned with, and rightfully so because she is raising her daughter mostly on her own. Mohan, (Sendhil Ramamurthy) her husband and Devi’s father, tragically died of a heart attack during Devi’s freshman year of high school. Nalini also lets Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) come live with them too so that she can study at Cal Tech.
Poorna Jagannathan has appeared in the TV miniseries “The Night Of” as Safar Khan. She also appeared in “Big Little Lies” as Katie Richmond. In "Ramy," she plays Salma in two episodes.
Netflix
Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty)
Nirmala is Mohan’s mother. She came home with Nalini in Season 2 when Nalini debated moving to India to be closer to her family. She provides her support to Nalini, Kamala and Devi, adding her own humor and disciplinary methods to the household. Nirmala always has good advice, and she takes good care of her family.
Chakravarty has appeared in several short films including “The Room with a View,” “O Mother, Where Art Thou?” and “Songs of Silence.” She is also known for playing Mrs. Bhalla in “It’s a Mismatch.”
Netflix
Kamala (Richa Moorjani)
Kamala is Devi’s smart and beautiful cousin, whose intelligence is overlooked by her beauty. Kamala is studying stem cells and microbiology at the California Institute of Technology. She moves from India to study there, living at home with Nalini and Devi. Kamala has gone through her fair share of boyfriends as well, just like Devi. She dated a guy at school, and then she tried to go for the arranged marriage thing, but she is now dating Devi’s English teacher Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Richa Moorjani has appeared as Indira Olmstead in “Fargo” and as Jenna in “9-1-1” as well as Geeta in “The Mindy Project.”
Netflix
Aneesa (Megan Suri)
Aneesa transferred to Sherman Oaks High School from a private prep school during Season 2 after the girls she fell in with gave rise to her insecurities about her body. Devi hit a nerve when she started a rumor about Aneesa being anorexic, which turned out to be true, but Devi mended their friendship. Aneesa remained the cool Indian girl who played soccer, and she previously dated Ben for a while before Devi cheated on him.
Megan Suri appears in “Poker Face” as Sara. Most recently she plays Samidha in “It Lives Inside” (2023). She plays Veena in “Missing” (2023), and she portrays Quinn in “Atypical.”
Netflix
Trent Harrison (Benjamin Norris)
Trent is Paxton’s righthand man in the cool friend group called the Hot Pocket. He got held back because he failed school, so he’ll repeat his senior year this season. He also says Eleanor is a shooting star.
Benjamin Norris plays Troy in “iCarly” (2023). He plays Tony in the Disney show “Superstore.” He plays Connor in “The Pregame” and Ben in “Unfortunately Ashly.”
Netflix
Eric Perkins (Jack Seavor McDonald)
Eric Perkins has been somewhat of a nuisance throughout Devi’s career at Sherman Oaks, but he has his moments. He plays the tuba and gives Fab a hard time on the robotics team. He also develops a gossip blog as Lady Whistleboy.
Jack Seavor McDonald has appeared in “Gaslit,” “Why Women Kill” and “Young Sheldon.”
Netflix
Mohan Vishwakumar (Sendhil Ramamurthy)
Devi’s father Mohan died tragically of a heart attack at one of her orchestra concerts freshman year, but she still sees him and talks to him from time to time in visions, daydreams, or dreams. Devi inherits her zest for life from her father, who is the one that suggested he and Nalini move to the United States from India to give Devi a better chance at education and life.
Sendhil Ramamurthy is known for playing Marlon Spencer in “The Slammin’ Salmon,” Gabe Lowen in “Beauty and the Beast” on TV, Jai Wilcox in “Covert Affairs” and Mohinder Suresh in “Heroes.” He also plays Ramsey Rosso in “The Flash.”
Netflix
Mr. Lyle Shapiro (Adam Shapiro)
Mr. Shapiro steals the show as the potentially overly woke history teacher who does his best to be politically correct and also make history more heartfelt. He gets emotional when he realizes he has made an impact on students.
Adam Shapiro is most well known for playing George S. Kaufman in “Mank,” Avie Tevanian in “Steve Jobs” and Ron Leiber in “She Said.”
Netflix
Dr. Jamie Ryan (Niecy Nash-Betts)
Devi’s therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan is in it for the long haul with her patient. She hears the ins and outs of Sherman Oaks social drama as well as all of Devi’s hopes and dreams for high school, college and beyond.
Nash-Betts is known for portraying Deputy Raineesha Williams in “Reno 911!” Desna Simms in “Claws,” Naomi in “Guess Who” and Deputy Raineesha Williams in “Reno 911!: Miami. She plays Simone Clark in “The Rookie: Feds” as well as “The Rookie." Most recently she has also played Glenda Cleveland in “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
Netflix
Principal Grubbs (Cocoa Brown)
Principal Grubbs keeps a close eye on Devi and her friends as well as Ben and Paxton, especially when it comes to academics or social drama.
Cocoa Brown is best known for playing Joy in “Ted 2,” Jennifer in “For Better or Worse” and Claudia in “Happy Thanksgiving” (2021). She also plays Principal Pat in “The Big Door Prize” and Carla Price in “9-1-1.”
Netflix
Jennifer Warner (Alexandra Billings)
Ms. Warner is the academic counselor at Sherman Oaks. She advises all of the students on their college dreams.
Billings is known for playing Davina in “Transparent,” Dr. Emily Andersen in “Socket,” Ainsley Lowbeer in “The Peripheral” and Robin Shetsky in “The Conners.”