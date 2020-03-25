Here’s Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April

Good news for those in self-isolation — Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in April.

There are a handful of new Amazon originals to look forward to. “Tales from the Loop,” out April 3, explores the people who live in a town above ‘The Loop,’ a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe. Season 6 of “Bosch,” starring Titus Welliver, comes April 17. Original Amazon films include “Les Miserables,” “Invisible Life,” and “Selah and the Spades.”

Recent releases coming next month also include “The Lighthouse” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, “Rambo: Last Blood,” and “Hotel Artemis.” Other highlights include several classic James Bond films.

Here’s the full list of everything new coming in April:

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Movies

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Movies

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Movies

Vault (2019)

April 16

Movies

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Movies

Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Movies

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Movies

Footloose (2011)