Here’s Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April
From Season 6 of “Bosch” to “The Lighthouse”
Margeaux Sippell | March 25, 2020 @ 2:34 PM
Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 3:00 PM
Photo by Eric Chakeen
Good news for those in self-isolation — Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in April.
There are a handful of new Amazon originals to look forward to. “Tales from the Loop,” out April 3, explores the people who live in a town above ‘The Loop,’ a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe. Season 6 of “Bosch,” starring Titus Welliver, comes April 17. Original Amazon films include “Les Miserables,” “Invisible Life,” and “Selah and the Spades.”
Recent releases coming next month also include “The Lighthouse” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, “Rambo: Last Blood,” and “Hotel Artemis.” Other highlights include several classic James Bond films.
Here’s the full list of everything new coming in April:
April 1
Movies
A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)
Bangkok Dangerous (2010)
Bird Of Paradise (1932)
Blind Husbands (1919)
Broken Blossoms (1919)
Daniel Boone (1936)
Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)
Diary Of A Hitman (1991)
Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)
Dishonored Lady (1947)
Dollface (1945)
Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)
Dr. T & The Women (2000)
Drums In The Deep South (1951)
For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)
From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)
Gator (1976)
Gods And Monsters (1999)
Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)
Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
I Am Legend (2007)
Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)
Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)
Mark Of Zorro (1920)
Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)
Mutiny (1952)
Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)
Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)
Repentance (2014)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)
Tarzan The Fearless (1933)
The Bodyguard (1992)
The Boost (1988)
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Hoodlum (1951)
The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)
The Lost World (1925)
The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)
The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)
The Sender (1982)
The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)
The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)
Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)
You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)
Series
America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)
El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)
April 3
Movies
Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)
Series
Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1
April 10
Movies
Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
April 14
Movies
Vault (2019)
April 16
Movies
The Lighthouse (2019)
April 17
Movies
Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)
Series
Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6
Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B
April 20
Movies
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
April 29
Movies
Footloose (2011)
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Photo credit: Getty Images
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Getty
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Getty
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
Getty
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
HBO
Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote, referring to his husband and son.