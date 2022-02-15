New England Patriots Docuseries ‘The Dynasty’ Ordered From Apple TV+

The New England Patriots will be the subject of a new documentary event series ordered from Apple called “The Dynasty” that will give a behind-the-scenes look at the championship NFL team and its former star quarterback Tom Brady, as well as general manager Bill Belichick and CEO Robert Kraft, the streaming video service announced Tuesday.

The 10-part docuseries is based on Jeff Benedict’s 2020 book, “The Dynasty: The Inside Story of the NFL’s Most Successful and Controversial Franchise.” The author was given “unprecedented access” to the team and now so has “The Dynasty” director Matthew Hamachek, whose films include the 2021 Tiger Woods doc “Tiger” and the Emmy-nominated “Cartel Land” and “Amanda Knox.”

The Patriots have broken open their archives for the series to share never-before-seen video footage and audio files. Hamachek also conducted hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and sports rivals.

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive produce through Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films. Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Jenna Millman (“The First Wave”) are also executive producers, as are Hamachek and Benedict. Miranda Johnson (“60 Days”) is the co-executive producer.

Other upcoming Apple TV+ sports programs include the eagerly-waited Magic Johnson event series, “They Call Me Magic” and a docuseries around the World Surf League.