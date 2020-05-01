As we wade deeper into the uncertain waters of isolated living, the list of movies and TV shows you haven’t seen already may be starting to dwindle. But fear not, quarantine content consumers — HBO is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in May, and there are lots of fresh options to keep you entertained this month.

Popular movies like “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Jaws” and “School of Rock” are all arriving Friday, May 1. Plus, the director’s cut of “Little Shop of Horrors,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “The Art of Getting By,” to name a few.

TV shows arriving throughout the month include the premiere of limited series “I Know This Much Is True” starring Mark Ruffalo, out May 10, and the season finale of HBO’s dark comedy “Run” starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, out May 24.

Also Read: 17 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

For documentary lovers, “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” arrives May 5, taking a look into the life and career of the “West Side Story” star who died tragically by drowning while on a boat trip near California’s Santa Catalina Island in 1981.

Here is the full list of everything coming to HBO this month:

May 1

The Art of Getting By

Betty

Black Knight

BlacKkKlansman

Broken Arrow

Cast Away

Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)

Cold Mountain

Commando

Contagion

Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)

Crazy Rich Asians

Death at a Funeral

Dick Tracy

The Fighter

Friday Night Lights

Green Card

The Hangover Part II

Her Body

The Hot Chick

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

In Bruges

Incarnate

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

John Tucker Must Die

Josie and the Pussycats

The Kite Runner

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)

Long Gone By

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Meg

Michael Clayton

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Paul (Extended Version)

Precious

Rise of the Guardians

School of Rock

Signs

Something Borrowed

This Means War (Extended Version)

Twins

Unstoppable

Wild Hogs

Western Stars

Your Highness (Extended Version)

May 2

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)

May 3

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Finale

Westworld, Season 3 finale

May 4

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 finale

May 5

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

May 9

Downton Abbey

May 10

I Know This Much Is True, limited series premiere

May 15

El Pacto (The Pact)

Todxs Nosotrxs, season finale

May 18

Hard, series premiere

May 23

Ready or Not

May 24

Run, series finale

May 30

Lucy in the Sky