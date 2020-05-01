As we wade deeper into the uncertain waters of isolated living, the list of movies and TV shows you haven’t seen already may be starting to dwindle. But fear not, quarantine content consumers — HBO is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in May, and there are lots of fresh options to keep you entertained this month.
Popular movies like “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Jaws” and “School of Rock” are all arriving Friday, May 1. Plus, the director’s cut of “Little Shop of Horrors,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “The Art of Getting By,” to name a few.
TV shows arriving throughout the month include the premiere of limited series “I Know This Much Is True” starring Mark Ruffalo, out May 10, and the season finale of HBO’s dark comedy “Run” starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, out May 24.
For documentary lovers, “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” arrives May 5, taking a look into the life and career of the “West Side Story” star who died tragically by drowning while on a boat trip near California’s Santa Catalina Island in 1981.
Here is the full list of everything coming to HBO this month:
May 1
The Art of Getting By
Betty
Black Knight
BlacKkKlansman
Broken Arrow
Cast Away
Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)
Cold Mountain
Commando
Contagion
Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)
Crazy Rich Asians
Death at a Funeral
Dick Tracy
The Fighter
Friday Night Lights
Green Card
The Hangover Part II
Her Body
The Hot Chick
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
In Bruges
Incarnate
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
John Tucker Must Die
Josie and the Pussycats
The Kite Runner
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)
Long Gone By
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Meg
Michael Clayton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Paul (Extended Version)
Precious
Rise of the Guardians
School of Rock
Signs
Something Borrowed
This Means War (Extended Version)
Twins
Unstoppable
Wild Hogs
Western Stars
Your Highness (Extended Version)