New Line Acquires ‘The Girl with a Thousand Names’ Script From Director Issa López

New Line has acquired Mexican filmmaker Issa López’s original screenplay “The Girl with a Thousand Names,” her follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid.”

López will direct and produce the feature for HBO Max, TheWrap has confirmed.

Her breakout film “Tigers Are Not Afraid,” is a hauntingly poetic horror film about a group of children orphaned by cartel violence. It was nominated for nine of Mexico’s Ariel Awards and won two.

“The Girl with a Thousand Names” will likely have the same blend of true-life horror and magical realism in its story about unaccompanied minors and children in a detention center who have been separated from their families at the U.S. Border. It’s described as “a fantastically real story of a child from another world, trapped in our broken reality.”

López produces through her Peligrosa label alongside MACRO, a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of Black people, indigenous people and people of color. It was launched in 2015 by Charles D. King, who will produce along with MACRO’s Poppy Hank. Gaby Mena and MACRO’s Greta Talia Fuentes will executive produce.

López is currently in development on separate projects with producers Guillermo del Toro, Noah Hawley, and Jason Blum. She is repped by Rand Holston Management, M88, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof, and Fishman