After a multi-studio bidding war, New Line has won superhero comedy pitch “Super High, with Common, Craig Robinson, and Andy Samberg attached to star, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film centers on a special strain of marijuana that gives people superpowers. Adam Mansbach will write the screenplay based on a story by Mansbach and Shamier Anderson. Anderson will also executive produce the project. Party Over Here, 3 Arts, Narrative are the producers alongside Samberg, Robinson and Common.

Mansbach is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author and humorist whose acclaimed debut screenplay “Barry” was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award. Mansbach’s “Go the F*ck to Sleep” is a #1 New York Times bestseller and has been translated into forty languages and named Time Magazine’s 2011 “Thing of the Year.” The two sequels, “You Have to F*cking Eat” and “F*ck, Now There Are Two of You” are also New York Times bestsellers with the audiobooks narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, and Larry David respectively.

Mansbach is repped by 3 Arts and attorney Eric Suddleson. Anderson is repped CAA, Mosaic and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway. Samberg is repped by UTA and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham. Robinson is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham. Common is repped by UTA and attorney David Fox.

The deal was packaged by UTA.

Deadline first reported the news.