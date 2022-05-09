New ‘Love, Death + Robots’ Volume 3 Trailer Features David Fincher’s First Animated Directing Work (Video)

Prepare to be amazed by the stunning animated visuals in the “Love, Death + Robots” Volume 3 trailer, which dropped Monday from Netflix.

Volume 3 of the series, from executive producers Tim Miller and David Fincher, will span nine episodes. Some uncover ancient evil, while others a comedic apocalypse. The show will tell fantasy, horror and sci-fi stories across its third run.

In his first work directing animation, Fincher helms the “Bad Travelling” episode (yes, two L’s). Here’s it’s synopsis: “A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.”

Other episodes include “Three Robotos: Exit Strategies,” from director Patrick Osborne; “The Very Pulse of the Machine,” from director Emily Dean; “Night of the Mini Dead,” from directors Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon; “Kill Team Kill,” from director Jennifer Yuh Nelson; “Swarm,” helmed by Miller; “Mason’s Rats” from director Carlos Stevens; “In Vaulted Halls Entombed,” helmed by Jerome Chen; and “Jibaro,” from director Alberto Mieglo.

Nelson is the supervising director of the Emmy winning series.

The series returns May 20 on Netflix.