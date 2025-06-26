Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, Kieran Culkin Among 534 Invited to Join the Academy

Recent Oscar winners Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Clément Ducol and Camille were among the 534 members of the film community invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The Academy made the announcement on Thursday.

The list of prospective new members, which tops last year’s 487 (at the time the biggest group to be invited in four years), includes several other nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards: actors Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov Adriana Paz, Margaret Qualley, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Fernanda Torres; directors Coralie Fargeat and Brady Corbet; documentary filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra (who won for “No Other Land”) producers Maria Carlota Bruno, Alex Coco and Samantha Quan; writer Greg Kwedar, Magnus von Horn and Gints Zilbalodis; editor Nick Emerson; and composers Daniel Blumberg (who won for “The Brutalist”), Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada and Brandi Carlile. (Notably, 2025 Best Actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón was not invited.)

Several invitees, including Corbet (“The Brutalist”), Fargeat (“The Substance”), Matīss Kaža (“Flow”), Ema Ryan Yamazaki (“Black Box Diaries”) and Molly O’Brien (“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”) were invited to join more than one branch. (Corbet and Fargeat were invited to both the directors and writers branches.) If they accept the Academy’s invitation (most people do), they must choose one branch to belong to.

With the latest group of invitees, total Academy membership will reach 11,120 and voting members will hit 10,143 — a significant milestone for an exclusive group that for years kept membership below 6,000 people. The growth reflects the Academy’s near decade of efforts to diversify its ranks which, after the #OscarsSoWhite protests of 2016, were revealed to be 75% male and 90% white. This year’s crop of newcomers reflects the Academy’s sustained drive to double the number of women and people of color: 41% of the potential new members are women; 45% are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities; and 55% are international.

Here is the full list of people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Actors

Naomi Ackie – “Mickey 17,” “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Aml Ameen – “Rustin,” “Yardie”

Gillian Anderson – “The Last King of Scotland,” “The House of Mirth”

Adria Arjona – “Blink Twice,” “Hit Man”

Monica Barbaro – “A Complete Unknown,” “Top Gun: Maverick”

Dave Bautista – “Dune: Part Two,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Yura Borisov – “Anora,” “Compartment No. 6”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Amateur,” “I’m Your Woman”

Jodie Comer – “The Bikeriders,” “The Last Duel”

Emma Corrin – “Nosferatu,” “My Policeman”

Raymond Cruz – “Training Day,” “Clear and Present Danger”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain,” “Igby Goes Down”

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson,” “Till”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point,” “The Irishman”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked,” “Don’t Look Up”

Kamal Haasan – “Vikram,” “Nayakan”

Paul Walter Hauser – “Richard Jewell,” “I, Tonya”

John Kani – “Murder Mystery,” “Black Panther”

Karren Karagulian – “Anora,” “Tangerine”

Ayushmann Khurrana – “Article 15,” “Andhadhun”

Payman Maadi – “Life and a Day,” “A Separation”

Mikey Madison – “Anora,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Jason Momoa – “Dune,” “Aquaman”

Adriana Paz – “Emilia Pérez,” “Perpetual Sadness”

Adam Pearson – “A Different Man,” “Under the Skin”

Aubrey Plaza – “My Old Ass,” “Emily the Criminal”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance,” “Poor Things”

Andrew Scott – “All of Us Strangers,” “Catherine Called Birdy”

Justice Smith – “I Saw the TV Glow,” “The American Society of Magical Negroes”

Sebastian Stan – “The Apprentice,” “A Different Man”

Jeremy Strong – “The Apprentice,” “The Big Short”

Fernanda Torres – “I’m Still Here,” “Love Me Forever or Never”

Emily Yancy – “Origin,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem”

Animation

Sandra Andersen – “Wolfwalkers,” “The Breadwinner”

Lucrèce Andreae – “Grandpa Walrus,” “Trois Petits Points”

Cinzia Angelini – “Hitpig,” “Mila”

Richard Beek – “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” “Early Man”

Julie Bernier Gosselin – “The Sea Beast,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Mary Blee – “The Wild Robot,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Joyce Borenstein – “Lida Moser Photographer,” “The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein”

Neysa Bové – “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Alex Budovsky – “Algorithm Takedown,” “Bathtime in Clerkenwell”

Eunyoung Choi – “The Colors Within,” “Inu-Oh”

Merlin Crossingham – “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” “Early Man”

Mike Defeo – “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” “Ice Age”

Ricardo Delgado – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Incredibles”

Robert DeSue – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Missing Link”

Nina Gantz – “Wander to Wonder,” “Edmond”

Heidi Jo Gilbert – “The Wild Robot,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Kelsey Hurley – “Wish,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Matīss Kaža* – “Flow”

Kim Keukeleire – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Isle of Dogs”

Nicola Lavender – “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Smallfoot”

Robert Lence – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Toy Story”

Kelsey Mann – “Inside Out 2,” “Onward”

Deanna Marsigliese – “Inside Out 2,” “Incredibles 2”

Hossein Molayemi* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”

Becky Neiman-Cobb – “Elemental,” “Bao”

Daisuke Nishio – “Magic Candies,” “The File of Young Kindaichi 2: Murderous Deep Blue”

Seiji Okuda – “The Boy and the Beast,” “Summer Wars”

Alex Orrelle – “Klaus,” “Condorito: La Película”

Rodrigo Perez-Castro – “Night of the Zoopocalypse,” “Koati”

Bill Perkins – “Fantasia/2000,” “Aladdin”

Jelena Popović – “Boat People,” “Hedgehog’s Home”

Karen Ryan – “Nimona,” “Moana”

Anna Samo – “The Wild-Tempered Clavier,” “Conversations with a Whale”

Shirin Sohani* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”

Siqi Song – “Sister,” “The Coin”

Alessandra Sorrentino – “Inside Out 2,” “Nimona”

Rosana Sullivan – “Inside Out 2,” “Kitbull”

Takashi Washio – “Magic Candies,” “Go! Princess Pretty Cure: Go! Go!! Gouka Sanbon Date!!!”

Julie Zackary – “Nimona,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Gregory Zalcman – “Flow,” “Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds”

Gints Zilbalodis* – “Flow,” “Away”

Artist Representatives

Bryan Besser

Laura Brokaw

Sue Lee Carls

Jon Cassir

Brooke Ehrlich

Ryan Feldman

Rick Genow

Ari Greenburg

Sue Greenleaves

Jason Ian Gutman

Christian Hodell

Courtney Kivowitz

Eric Kranzler

Molly Madden

Jenny Maryasis

Max Michael

Gaby Morgerman

Elan Ruspoli

Sarah Schweitzman

Nina Shaw

Adam Shulman

Sarah Spear

Jay Sures

Larry Taube

Doug Wald

Associates

Eric Esrailian

Ray Halbritter

Raj Kapoor

Jimmy Kimmel

Molly McNearney

Katy Mullan

Dominic Ng

Conan O’Brien

Rob Paine

Casting Directors

María Laura Berch – “Society of the Snow,” “Los Inoportunos”

An Dorthe Braker – “The Baader Meinhof Complex,” “Run Lola Run”

Courtney Bright – “Priscilla,” “The Bling Ring”

Ann Goulder – “We the Animals,” “Requiem for a Dream”

Aurélie Guichard – “Meet the Barbarians,” “In the Arms of My Enemy”

Luci Lenox – “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” “Victoria”

Karan Mally – “Toofaan,” “Gully Boy”

Maurilio Mangano – “Maria,” “Queer”

Monika Mikkelsen – “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “The Devil’s Rejects”

Laura Muccino – “The Best Years,” “The Past”

Kate Rhodes James – “Gladiator II,” “House of Gucci”

Elina Ternyaeva – “Loveless,” “Leviathan”

Seth Yanklewitz – “The Hangover,” “Blades of Glory”

Cinematographers

Pooyan Aghababaei – “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” “Mysteries of the Lake”

Rachel Aoun – “Farha,” “Solitaire”

Kate Arizmendi – “National Anthem,” “Monica”

Stuart Bentley – “We Live in Time,” “Surge”

Valentina Caniglia – “Adieu, Lacan,” “David Chase: A Sopranos Session”

Cao Yu – “Decoded,” “The Cord of Life”

Rachel Clark – “Edge of Summer,” “Pirates”

Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist,” “White Noise”

Drew Daniels – “Anora,” “Red Rocket”

Sophie Darlington – “Penguins,” “Earth: One Amazing Day”

Ranabir Das – “All We Imagine as Light,” “A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Cristina Dunlap – “Am I OK?,” “American Fiction”

Ali Ghazi – “Residents of Nowhere,” “Day Zero”

Gorka Gómez Andreu – “The Antique,” “Cabrini”

Paul Guilhaume – “Emilia Pérez,” “The Five Devils”

Kira Kelly – “Rez Ball,” “Skin in the Game”

Jacek Laskus – “Schindler Space Architect,” “Viva Verdi!”

Suzie Lavelle – “Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy,” “The End We Start From”

Monika Lenczewska – “Animal,” “City of Lies”

Yorick Le Saux – “Blitz,” “Little Women”

Samuel Levy – “His Three Daughters,” “Lady Bird”

Eric Lin – “House of Spoils,” “The Perfect Find”

Gin Loane – “The Convert,” “The Justice of Bunny King”

Suki Medenčević – “League of Legends: Origins,” “The Pixar Story”

Oren Soffer – “Allswell in New York,” “The Creator”

Adrian Teijido – “I’m Still Here,” “River of Desire”

Rina Yang – “The Fire Inside,” “Nanny”

Costume Designers

Sergio Ballo – “The Return,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes”

Maxima Basu – “All We Imagine as Light,” “Bajirao Mastani”

Eva Coen – “Terraferma,” “Respiro”

Thierry Delettre – “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Before Sunset”

Nic Ede – “Hysteria,” “Wilde”

Margrét Einarsdóttir – “Touch,” “Lamb”

Bunmi Ademilola Fashina – “Mami Wata,” “Light in the Dark”

Frauke Firl – “The End,” “Antichrist”

Cynthia Flynt – “A League of Their Own,” “Awakenings”

Kate Forbes – “The Brutalist,” “Fair Play”

Małgorzata Fudala – “A Real Pain,” “The Girl with the Needle”

Tanja Hausner – “The Devil’s Bath,” “Sisi and I”

Cappi Ireland – “Better Man,” “Mortal Kombat”

Claudia Kopke – “I’m Still Here,” “The House of Sand”

Lisa Lovaas – “Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1,” “Renfield”

Elaine Montalvo – “A Better Life,” “Real Women Have Curves”

Eva Nathena – “Murderess,” “Man of God”

Dora Ng – “Where the Wind Blows,” “Better Days”

Carlos Rosario – “Alien: Romulus,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”

Kazuhiro Sawataishi – “Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends,” “13 Assassins”

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková – “Waves,” “Charlatan”

Györgyi Szakács – “Semmelweis,” “Sunshine”

Directors

Kamila Andini – “Yuni,” “The Mirror Never Lies”

Danielle Arbid – “Passion Simple,” “A Lost Man”

Emily Atef – “Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything,” “More than Ever”

Bi Gan – “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” “Kaili Blues”

Mong-Hong Chung – “The Falls,” “A Sun”

Gia Coppola – “The Last Showgirl,” “Palo Alto”

Brady Corbet* – “The Brutalist,” “Vox Lux”

Mamadou Dia – “Demba,” “Nafi’s Father”

Coralie Fargeat* – “The Substance,” “Revenge”

Daniel Filho – “Silence of the Rain,” “Golden Mouth”

Mike Flanagan – “Doctor Sleep,” “Gerald’s Game”

Rose Glass – “Love Lies Bleeding,” “Saint Maud”

Miguel Gomes – “Arabian Nights,” “Tabu”

Maha Haj* – “Mediterranean Fever,” “Personal Affairs”

Azazel Jacobs – “His Three Daughters,” “The Lovers”

Soudade Kaadan* – “Nezouh,” “The Day I Lost My Shadow”

Michel Khleifi – “Canticle of the Stones,” “Wedding in Galilee”

Stanley Kwan – “Lan Yu,” “Rouge”

Gabriel Mascaro – “The Blue Trail,” “Neon Bull”

David Pablos – “Dance of the 41,” “The Chosen Ones”

Halina Reijn – “Babygirl,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Saeed Roustayi – “Leila’s Brothers,” “Life and a Day”

Jane Schoenbrun – “I Saw the TV Glow,” “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Albert Serra – “Pacifiction,” “Story of My Death”

Elia Suleiman – “It Must Be Heaven,” “Divine Intervention”

Daniela Thomas – “O Banquete,” “Vazante”

Rose Troche – “The Safety of Objects,” “Go Fish”

Magnus von Horn* – “The Girl with the Needle,” “The Here After”

Gints Zilbalodis* – “Flow,” “Away”

Documentary

Beth Aala – “This Is Brighton,” “Uncharted”

Yuval Abraham – “No Other Land”

Basel Adra – “No Other Land”

Cecilia Aldarondo – “You Were My First Boyfriend,” “Landfall”

Hamdan Ballal – “No Other Land”

Ben Bernhard – “All That Breathes,” “Aquarela”

Arun Bhattarai – “Agent of Happiness,” “The Next Guardian”

Eliza Capai – “Incompatible with Life,” “Your Turn”

Heather Courtney – “Breaking the News,” “For the Record”

Margje de Koning – “Daan’s Inheritance,” “Burma VJ”

Judith Ehrlich – “The Boys Who Said No!,” “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers”

Asmae El Moudir – “The Mother of All Lies,” “The Postcard”

Sam Feder – “Heightened Scrutiny,” “Disclosure”

Elena Fortes – “A Cop Movie,” “Midnight Family”

Abby Ginzberg – “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power,” “Waging Change”

Lea Glob – “Apolonia, Apolonia,” “Venus”

Rémi Grellety – “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat,” “I Am Not Your Negro”

Rabab Haj Yahya – “Coexistence, My Ass!,” “Another Body”

Marc Hoeferlin – “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” “My Father and Me”

Bing Liu – “All These Sons,” “Minding the Gap”

Elizabeth Lo – “Mistress Dispeller,” “Stray”

Cynthia López – “Strong Island,” “Where Soldiers Come From”

Smriti Mundhra* – “I Am Ready, Warden,” “St. Louis Superman”

Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas – “Hidden Letters,” “Nowhere to Hide”

Michel Dimitri Negroponte – “Herd,” “My Autonomous Neighbor”

Raphaela Neihausen – “Joe’s Violin,” “Miss Gulag”

Bao Minh Nguyen – “The Greatest Night in Pop,” “Be Water”

Eric Nyari – “Black Box Diaries,” “Instruments of a Beating Heart”

Molly O’Brien* – “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” “The Disappearance of Shere Hite”

Benjamin Olafsen Ree – “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “The Painter and the Thief”

Kazuhiro Soda – “The Cats of Gokogu Shrine,” “Campaign”

Sam Soko – “Free Money,” “Softie”

Johnny Symons – “Assembly,” “Out Run”

Rachel Szor – “No Other Land”

Stan Warnow – “Deconstructing Dad: The Music, Machines and Mystery of Raymond Scott,” “Woodstock”

Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – “Instruments of a Beating Heart,” “Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams”

Jia Zhao – “A Marble Travelogue,” “Kabul, City in the Wind”

Executives

Ravi Ahuja

Erik Baiers

Chris Brearton

Alison Cohen

Daniel Thomas Cohen

Amy Entelis

Kristen Figeroid

Natalie Fischer

Simon Gillis

Micah Green

Kim Hendrickson

Andrew Herwitz

Charlotte Koh

Matthew Leaf

Nancy Lefkowitz

Rachel Levy

Sirena Liu

Andrew Mackie

Leon Morgan

Doris Pfardrescher

Tom Quinn

Jason Ropell

Christopher Slager

Christian Vesper

Deborah Wettstein

Derval Whelan

Eva Yates

Film Editors

Jonathan Alberts – “All of Us Strangers,” “45 Years”

Avril Beukes – “Respect,” “Yesterday”

Julia Bloch – “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Green Room”

Jacob Craycroft – “Out of My Mind,” “Brigsby Bear”

Yann Dedet – “The Goldman Case,” “Police”

Kelley Dixon – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Goldfinch”

Nick Emerson – “Conclave,” “Lady Macbeth”

Valentin Feron – “The Substance,” “Black Box”

Stephanie Kezia Filo – “We Grown Now,” “Root Letter”

Yang-Hua Hu – “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” “Mass”

David Jancso – “The Brutalist,” “Monkey Man”

Célia Lafitedupont – “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “What’s in a Name?”

Arik Lahav-Leibovich – “Zero Motivation,” “Afterthought”

Ching-Sung Liao – “Stonewalling,” “Us and Them”

Susan Littenberg – “Easy A,” “13 Going on 30”

Nicholas Monsour – “Nickel Boys,” “Nope”

Bill Murphy – “Memoir of a Snail,” “Lake Mungo”

Matthew Newman – “The Neon Demon,” “Drive”

Kristen Nutile – “Homegrown,” “Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”

Alex O’Flinn – “The Rider,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Colby Ryan Parker – “Gran Turismo,” “Ant-Man”

Arthur Tarnowski – “Kidnapping Inc.,” “Drunken Birds”

Jennifer Vecchiarello – “My Old Ass,” “C’mon C’mon”

James D. Wilcox – “Thirteen Lives,” “Hillbilly Elegy”

Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – “Black Box Diaries,” “The Making of a Japanese”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Matiki Anoff – “The Book of Clarence,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Tarra Day – “The Idea of You,” “Green Book”

Stéphanie Guillon – “The Substance,” “Infested”

Traci Loader – “Nosferatu,” “The Lighthouse”

Pierre-Olivier Persin – “The Substance,” “The Count of Monte Cristo”

Tricia Sawyer – “Saturday Night,” “Jumanji: The Next Level”

Matteo Silvi – “The Last Duel,” “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Suzanne Stokes-Munton – “Nosferatu,” “Dalíland”

Vincent Van Dyke – “Nope,” “I, Tonya”

Marketing and Public Relations

Giselle Abbud Manzur

Danielle Bekas

Eric Carr

Missy Davy

Danielle DePalma

Catherine (Cat) Rose Flores

David Fruchbom

Gregory Higgins

Seanna Hore

Catherine Hsia

Len Iannelli

John Ibsen

Evan Langweiler

Lauren Martin

Steven Newman

Heta Paarte

Ella Robinson

Shannon Ryan

Michelle Rydberg

Andrew Saffir

Carlos Salcines

Nicole Schlegel

Luke Silver-Greenberg

Debi Struzan

Adam Waldman

Music

Segun Akinola – “The Bayou,” “Girl You Know It’s True”

Abraham Alexander – “Sing Sing”

Chris Bacon – “Heretic,” “Men in Black: International”

Diego Baldenweg – “In the Land of Saints and Sinners,” “The Reformer. Zwingli: A Life’s Portrait.”

Andranik Berberyan – “Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev,” “Amerikatsi”

Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist,” “The World to Come”

René G. Boscio – “Lake George,” “Emergency”

Camille – “Emilia Pérez,” “Corsage”

Brandi Carlile – “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “Onward”

Kwong Wing Chan – “Peg O’ My Heart,” “The Dumpling Queen”

Toby Chu – “The Monkey King,” “Found”

Lorenz Dangel – “September 5,” “Dying”

Jack Dolman – “Wicked,” “Bones and All”

Clément Ducol – “Emilia Pérez,” “Chicken for Linda!”

Maxence Dussère – “Emilia Pérez,” “Le Principal”

Stephanie Economou – “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

Wei San Hsu – “Invisible Nation,” “Another Woman”

Amanda Delores Patricia Jones – “Mea Culpa,” “Moving On”

Siddhartha Khosla – “A Family Affair,” “The Idea of You”

Tom Kramer – “Chupa,” “Captain Marvel”

Michael A. Levine – “Outbreak,” “Atypical Wednesday”

Branford Marsalis – “Rustin,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Nami Melumad – “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer”

Youssou N’Dour – “Youssou N’Dour: I Bring What I Love,” “Kirikou and the Sorceress”

Ré Olunuga – “Drift,” “Girl”

Adrian Quesada – “Home Free,” “Sing Sing”

Nic Ratner – “Bottoms,” “The Humans”

Carlos Rafael Rivera – “Ezra,” “Chupa”

Linda Thompson – “The Bodyguard,” “Pretty Woman”

Amritha Vaz – “Little Stones,” “Miss India America”

Isobel Waller-Bridge – “Magpie,” “Wicked Little Letters”

Andrew Watt – “Elton John: Never Too Late,” “Barbie”

Anthony Willis – “M3GAN,” “Saltburn”

Rihards Zaļupe – “Flow,” “Kaka, Pavasaris un Draugi”

Producers

Nai An – “The Shadow Play,” “Summer Palace”

Habib Attia – “Four Daughters,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Chris Bender – “Under the Silver Lake,” “A History of Violence”

Maria Carlota Bruno – “I’m Still Here,” “In the Intense Now”

Pascal Caucheteux – “Emilia Pérez,” “A Prophet”

Julio Chavezmontes – “Bergman Island,” “Memoria”

Peggy Chiao – “Empire of Silver,” “Beijing Bicycle”

Agustina Chiarino – “Desperté con un Sueno,” “Bosco”

Dylan Clark – “The Batman,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Alex Coco – “Anora,” “Red Rocket”

Mike Goodridge – “Santosh,” “Touch”

Michael Gottwald – “Patti Cake$,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Max Handelman – “Cocaine Bear,” “Pitch Perfect”

Juliette Howell – “Conclave,” “The Wonder”

Michael A. Jackman – “Conclave,” “The Good Nurse”

Rocío Jadue – “In Her Place,” “El Conde”

Giorgos Karnavas – “Inside,” “The Harvesters”

Kerry Kohansky-Roberts – “Foe,” “Boy Erased”

Julia Lebedev – “A Thousand and One,” “Bad Hair”

Dan Levine – “Arrival,” “Why Him?”

Stephen “Dr” Love – “Shadow Force,” “They Cloned Tyrone”

Ben Pugh – “The Silent Twins,” “The Courier”

Samantha Quan – “Anora,” “Red Rocket”

Jussi Rantamäki – “Compartment No. 6,” “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki”

Myriam Sassine – “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” “1982”

Kevin Walsh – “Napoleon,” “Manchester by the Sea”

Monique Walton – “Sing Sing,” “Bull”

Jing Wang – “Land of Broken Hearts,” “Old Stone”

Vincent Wang – “Whether the Weather Is Fine,” “Stray Dogs”

Mariusz Włodarski – “The Girl with the Needle,” “Sweat”

Production and Technology

Michael Dixon Beugg

Freddy Bouciegues

Chaitanya Chinchlikar

Mark Dinicola

David Emmerichs

Sarah Franzl

Andy Given

Steven Gizicki

Mike Jutan

Joanne Kim

Lou Levinson

Hao Li

Kathy McHugh

Anton Monsted

Tony Ngai

John Polito

Greg Powell

AJ Sciutto

Momita SenGupta

Christina Lee Storm

Munira Tayabji

Kevin Weaver

Des Whelan

Jan A. Yarbrough

Justin Yu

Production Design

Caroline Amies – “Miss Julie,” “In the Name of the Father”

Marco Bittner-Rosser – “Tár,” “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Beatrice Brentnerová – “Nosferatu,” “Underworld: Blood Wars”

Dawn Brown – “Spiderhead,” “Alita: Battle Angel”

Matthew Cavaliero – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “La La Land”

Robbie Consing – “Kraven the Hunter,” “Madame Web”

Carlos Conti – “I’m Still Here,” “The Roads Not Taken”

Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist,” “Brokeback Mountain”

Leann Emmert – “The Fabelmans,” “Dune”

Kasra Farahani – “Captain Marvel,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Kevin Ishioka – “Dunkirk,” “Avatar”

Chad Keith – “The Bikeriders,” “Scream”

Paul D. Kelly – “They Cloned Tyrone,” “A Man Called Otto”

Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu,” “The Lighthouse”

Lydia Marks – “tick, tick…BOOM!,” “Money Monster”

Naaman Marshall – “Alien: Romulus,” “Knock at the Cabin”

Tom Meyer – “Black Adam,” “Finch”

Beth Alyce Mickle – “Megalopolis,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Cristina Onori – “House of Gucci,” “John Wick: Chapter 2”

John Panzarella – “Hail, Caesar!,” “L.A. Confidential”

Stanislas Reydellet – “The Substance,” “Hawaii”

Simon Rogers – “Hope Gap,” “Official Secrets”

Jesse Daniel Rosenthal – “Black Panther,” “American Hustle”

Denis Schnegg – “Napoleon,” “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”

Lisa Sessions Morgan – “Megalopolis,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Cynthia Sleiter – “Conclave,” “The Art of Racing in the Rain”

Ethan Tobman – “Madame Web,” “Room”

Luca Tranchino – “La Dolce Villa,” “The Doorman”

Julian R. Wagner – “September 5,” “The Colony”

Short Films

Annick Blanc – “Fauve,” “The Colour of Your Lips”

Gaël Cabouat – “Bazigaga,” “Rise of a Star”

Kate Chamuris – “The Breakthrough,” “Nuevo Rico”

Christine W. Chen – “Jamgasm,” “En Route”

Johnson Cheng – “Only the Moon Stands Still,” “Lonely Blue Night”

Jeffrey Gee Chin – “Beta,” “Anastasia’s Journey”

David Cutler-Kreutz – “A Lien,” “Flounder”

Sam Cutler-Kreutz – “A Lien,” “Flounder”

Sam Davis – “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” “You Know Where to Find Me”

Elham Ehsas – “Yellow,” “Your Hand Found Mine”

Eduardo Moises Escribano Solera – “Five Seasons of My Childhood,” “How She Didn’t Die”

Flavio Gerber – “Our Child,” “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

Adam J. Graves – “Anuja,” “Cycle Verité”

Joyce Liu-Countryman – “Don’t Be Sorry,” “A Family Guide to Hunting”

Carlo Francisco Manatad – “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die,” “Shoredust”

Bongani Mlambo – “Bertie the Brilliant,” “The Goldfish”

Hossein Molayemi* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”

Smriti Mundhra* – “I Am Ready, Warden,” “St. Louis Superman”

Molly O’Brien* – “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” “Wild Things”

Danijel Pek – “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” “Penalty Shot”

Nebojša Slijepčević – “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent,” “My Neighbour Wolf”

Shirin Sohani* – “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” “Run Rostam Run”

Trent – “I’m Not a Robot,” “Mustachio”

Sean Wang – “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” “Still Here”

Diana Ward – “Family Time,” “The Goldfish”

Victoria Warmerdam – “I’m Not a Robot,” “Mustachio”

Ema Ryan Yamazaki* – “Instruments of a Beating Heart,” “Wheels of Fate: The Story of the Rickshaw Man”

Sound

Niels Barletta – “Emilia Pérez,” “The Animal Kingdom”

Michael Barosky – “A Quiet Place Part II,” “A Quiet Place”

Antonio Betancourt-Márquez – “Plane,” “Fortress”

Angelo Bonanni – “Ferrari,” “Don’t Be Bad”

Kevin Cerchiai – “Red One,” “Blue Beetle”

Benjamin L. Cook – “Ghosts of the Ozarks,” “The Night”

Margaret Crimmins – “On Broadway,” “Out of My Head”

Aymeric Devoldère – “Emilia Pérez,” “Woman at War”

Corrin Ellingford – “Ash,” “Bookworm”

Kim Foscato – “More than Robots,” “Groomed”

Jonathan Fuh – “Amsterdam,” “Nope”

Chris Gridley – “The Last of the Winthrops,” “Gay Chorus Deep South”

Katie Halliday – “The Fire Inside,” “Family Switch”

Tom Hartig – “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Gord Hillier – “Love Hurts,” “Bad Genius”

Gareth John – “Dune: Part Two,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Brandon Jones – “Drive Back,” “A Quiet Place”

Erwan Kerzanet – “Emilia Pérez,” “The Goldman Case”

Dmitriy Kliminov – “This Summer Will End,” “The Buried Talent”

Heikki Kossi – “A House Made of Splinters,” “Despicable Me 4”

Viktor Krivosudský – “Černák,” “Gabriela Soukalova: Pravda Se Porad Vyplati”

Douglas Parker – “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Wish”

Eric Potter – “Dune: Part Two,” “Joker: Folie à Deux”

P. M. Satheesh – “Agni,” “Baahubali: The Beginning”

Douglas W. Shamburger – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Oppenheimer”

Kira Smith – “Dumb Money,” “Motherless Brooklyn”

Balazs Varga – “The Beautiful Game,” “Stockholm Bloodbath”

Darren Warkentin – “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” “Venom: The Last Dance”

Bonnie Wild – “Hitpig,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Visual Effects

Ravi Bansal – “Nyad,” “The Jungle Book”

Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “Poker Face”

André Bustanoby – “Abigail,” “Scream”

David Caeiro Cebrian – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Alejandro Damiani – “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” “Don’t Breathe”

Kim Davidson

Keith Herft – “Better Man,” “Jungle Cruise”

Joker Huang – “Only Fools Rush In,” “The Wandering Earth”

Stephen James – “Dune: Part Two,” “Dune”

Mat Krentz – “Thunderbolts*,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Daniel Macarin – “Alien: Romulus,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Cordell McQueen – “The Woman King,” “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Abishek Nair – “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Fate of the Furious”

Alex Nowotny – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Paul Murray Raeburn – “Better Man,” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

Rhys Salcombe – “Dune: Part Two,” “Dune”

Oliver Schulz – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Doctor Strange”

Peter Stubbs – “Better Man,” “Mortal Kombat”

Francois Sugny – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Yugandhar Tammareddy – “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” “Rangasthalam”

Marcus Antony Taormina – “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” “Bird Box”

Jateen Thakkar – “Leo: Bloody Sweat,” “Mirzya”

Rob van den Bragt – “Boy Kills World,” “The Kitchen”

Chris Voy – “Wicked,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Ben Warner – “Gemini Man,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Writers

Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing,” “Jockey”

Theodore Edward Braun – “Betting on Zero,” “Darfur Now”

Brady Corbet* – “The Brutalist,” “Vox Lux”

Coralie Fargeat* – “The Substance,” “Revenge”

Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist,” “The Sleepwalker”

Maha Haj* – “Mediterranean Fever,” “Personal Affairs”

Murilo Hauser – “The Blue Trail,” “I’m Still Here”

Soudade Kaadan* – “Nezouh,” “The Day I Lost My Shadow”

Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light,” “A Night of Knowing Nothing”

Matīss Kaža* – “Flow,” “Neon Spring”

Greg Kwedar – “Sing Sing,” “Jockey”

Line Langebek – “The Girl with the Needle,” “I’ll Come Running”

Heitor Lorega – “The Blue Trail,” “I’m Still Here”

Chris Morgan – “The Fate of the Furious,” “Wanted”

Julius Onah – “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Bad Genius”

Drew Pearce – “The Fall Guy,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

Channing Godfrey Peoples – “Miss Juneteenth”

Astrid Rondero – “Sujo,” “Identifying Features”

Jeymes Samuel – “The Book of Clarence,” “The Harder They Fall”

Danny Strong – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Apolline Traoré – “Sira,” “Moi Zaphira!”

Magnus von Horn* – “The Girl with the Needle,” “The Here After”

Lena Waithe – “Beauty,” “Queen & Slim”

Richard Wesley – “Let’s Do It Again,” “Uptown Saturday Night”

Ti West – “Pearl,” “The House of the Devil”

David Zellner – “Sasquatch Sunset,” “Damsel”

Gints Zilbalodis* – “Flow,” “Away”