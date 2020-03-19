Netflix in April: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is out with its list of what’s new in April and what is getting the boot.
Highlights include new comedy specials from Chris D’Elia out April 14, and on April 21, we get a three-parter from Middleditch & Schwartz, which is a comedy duo comprised of “Parks & Rec” star Ben Schwartz (A.K.A. Jean Ralphio) and “Silicon Valley” star Tom Middleditch.
On April 20, marijuana enthusiasts can learn a thing or two from a cooking special called “Cooked with Cannabis.”
Also Read: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden
Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” coming-of-age series about a young Indian-American girl who desperately wants to lose her virginity is out April 27.
Other highlights are all four “Lethal Weapon” movies, “Minority Report,” “The Social Network,” “The Hangover,” and “The Matrix” trilogy.
Tragic losses that will sadly leave the streamer throughout the month are “Big Fat Liar,” “National Treasure,” “Space Jam,” and the Hilary Duff-classic “A Cinderella Story.”
Also Read: 'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Says Goodbye to Canceled Navarro Cheer Season: 'I Am Heartbroken'
Here’s everything coming and going throughout the month of April.
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
April 10
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 15
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 22
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled Events in Tech, Media, Politics and Entertainment (Updating)
April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 24
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 29
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 30
Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving in April
April 4
American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8
Movie 43
April 15
21 & Over
April 16
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
April 17
Big Fat Liar
April 19
The Longest Yard
April 24
The Ugly Truth
April 29
National Treasure
April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit