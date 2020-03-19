Netflix in April: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

More things to binge in isolation!

| March 19, 2020 @ 10:03 AM
Never Have I Ever Netflix

Netflix

Netflix is out with its list of what’s new in April and what is getting the boot.

Highlights include new comedy specials from Chris D’Elia out April 14, and on April 21, we get a three-parter from Middleditch & Schwartz, which is a comedy duo comprised of “Parks & Rec” star Ben Schwartz (A.K.A. Jean Ralphio) and “Silicon Valley” star Tom Middleditch.

On April 20, marijuana enthusiasts can learn a thing or two from a cooking special called “Cooked with Cannabis.”

Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” coming-of-age series about a young Indian-American girl who desperately wants to lose her virginity is out April 27.

Other highlights are all four “Lethal Weapon” movies, “Minority Report,” “The Social Network,” “The Hangover,” and “The Matrix” trilogy.

Tragic losses that will sadly leave the streamer throughout the month are “Big Fat Liar,” “National Treasure,” “Space Jam,” and the Hilary Duff-classic “A Cinderella Story.”

Here’s everything coming and going throughout the month of April.

April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling

April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 4
Angel Has Fallen

April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

April 10
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM

April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 15
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 16
Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

April 17
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 18
The Green Hornet

April 20
Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

April 21
Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 22
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 24
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 27
Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 29
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 30
Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving in April

April 4
American Odyssey: Season 1

April 8
Movie 43

April 15
21 & Over

April 16
Lost Girl: Season 1-5

April 17
Big Fat Liar

April 19
The Longest Yard

April 24
The Ugly Truth

April 29
National Treasure

April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit

