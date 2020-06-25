Netflix in July: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is out with its list of everything coming and going in July, and it includes Netflix originals like “Warrior Nun,” season one of “The Baby-Sitters Club,” the final football season of “Last Chance U,” and “The Kissing Booth 2.”

Some classic movies and beloved romantic comedies coming to the streamer include the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” the Ryan Reynolds rom-com “Definitely Maybe,” the Mandy Moore-lead “A Walk to Remember,” and the Jim Carrey 2004 film “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Leaving at the end of the month are favorites like the Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams heartbreaker “Blue Valentine,” the Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller love story “Spectacular Now,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” and all three “Back to the Future” movies.

Here is the full list of everything coming and going:

July 1

Anne Frank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F–k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Say I Do *Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary

July 2

Warrior Nun *Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original

Desperados *Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original

Southern Survival *Netflix Original

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original

What Is Love? *Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original

The Old Guard *Netflix Film

The Twelve *Netflix Original

July 14

The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special

July 15

Dark Desire *Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs *Netflix Original

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

July 31

Get Even *Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family

Seriously Single *Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original

Leaving in July

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Meters Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory