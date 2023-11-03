Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in November 2023

Kicking October to the curb and bringing in some November goodness is a fresh slate of new content headed to Paramount Global’s streamer Paramount+, including the sequel to the hit 1997 film “Good Burger.”

Paramount+ started off November by adding more than 30 titles to its library, some of which include “Above the Rim,” Season 15 of “Ink Master,” “Gladiator” and “The Color Purple.”

And if you’re looking for some holiday movies to watch with the family, you can deck the halls with “Happy Christmas,” “Mistletoe Ranch” or “Christmas Eve.” When the kids go to sleep, adult-friendly treats like “Bad Santa” and “Bad Santa 2” are also available.

The highly-anticipated “Good Burger 2,” which stars Kel Mitchell, Keenan Thompson, Shar Jackson, Carmen Electra, Josh Server, Alex R. Hibbert, Lori Beth Denberg and Lil Rel Howery, hits the platform on Nov. 22

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ this November, from “The Truman Show” to “Paw Patrol.”

Available Nov. 1

“Ink Master” Season 15

“Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness Season 2

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular”

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

“A Very Brady Sequel”

“Above the Rim”

“Aeon Flux (For Showtime subscribers)

“Alfie” (2004)

“Along Came a Spider”

“American Gun”

“Ashby”

“Bad Santa”

“Bad Santa 2”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Bloodsport” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Blue Hawaii”

“Blue Velvet” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Boomerang” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Bounce”

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Cadillac Man” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Chicago”

“Christmas Eve”

“City of God”

“Cold Mountain”

“Cool World” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Detective Story”

“Dreamgirls”

“Easy Come, Easy Go

“Enemy at the Gates”

“Everyone Says I Love You” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

“Footloose” (2011)

“Forces of Nature”

“Four Brothers”

“Fun in Acapulco”

“Funny Face”

“G.I. Blues”

Girls! Girls! Girls!

“Gladiator”

“Grumpy Old Men”

“Happy Christmas”

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Keeping Up with the Steins”

“King Creole”

“Kinky Boots” (2005)

“Kiss the Girls”

“Like a Boss”(2020)

“Long Shot”

“Love, Rosie”

“Menace II Society” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Mistletoe Ranch”

“Moonlight and Valentino”

“My Fair Lady”

“”Mystic Pizza” (For Showtime subscribers)”

“No Strings Attached”

“Paradise, Hawaiian Style”

“Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back!!)”

“Rabbit-Proof Fence”

“Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown”

“Rat Race”

“Remember Pearl Harbor”

“Reservoir Dogs” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Roman Holiday”

“Rosie the Riveter”

“Roustabout”

“Rules of Engagement”

“Runaway Bride”

“Sabrina” (1954)

“Sahara”

“Sands of Iwo Jima”

“Santa Stole Our Dog!”

“Saving Christmas” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Scooby-Doo” (2002)

“Scream 4”

“Scrooge” (1970)

“Shutter Island”

“Small Time Crooks” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Snake Eyes”

“Snoopy, Come Home”

“Staying Alive”

“Stop-Loss”

“Sunset Boulevard”

“Superstar”

“The Actors”

“The Babysitter”

“The Bad News Bears” (1976)

“The Big Short”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Collective” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Color Purple”

“The Counselor” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Crying Game” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The English Patient”

“The Godfather” (Remastered, For Showtime subscribers)

“The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (Remastered, (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Godfather Part II (Remastered, For Showtimes subscribers)

“The Heartbreak Kid”

“The Kite Runner” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“The Out-of-Towners” (1999)

“The Out-of-Towners” (1970)

“The Perks Of Being A Wallflower” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Romantics”

“The Stepford Wives” (2004)

“The Switch”

“The Terminal”

“The Town”

“The Traveler”

“The Truman Show”

“The Uninvited

“The War of the Worlds” (1953)

“The Wiz” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Woman in Red” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Wood”

“Uncommon Valor”

“Unfaithful” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Up In The Air”

“Virtuosity”

“Wall Street” (For Showtime subscribers)

“What Men Want”

“What Women Want”

“When Harry Met Sally” (For Showtime subscribers)

“Wolves of War”

Available Nov. 3

“Let’s Make a Deal Primetime”

Available Nov. 5

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Available Nov. 6

“The Eternal Memory”

Available Nov. 7

“De La Calle” premiere

“FBI True” Season 4 premiere

Available Nov. 9

“Colin From Accounts” premiere

“Lucky Number Slevin”

“Miracles Across 125th Street”

Available Nov. 10

“The Curse” premiere

Available Nov. 12

“Assassin Club”

Available Nov. 14

“NCIS: Sydney”

“JFK: What the Doctors Saw” premiere

“Paw Patrol” Season 8

“Pay Or Die”

“The Accused”

Available Nov. 15

“Basketball Wives” Season 10

“The Loud House Thanksgiving Special”

“The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist” Season 1

“Dead Shot” (For Showtime subscribers)

“The Crusades”

Available Nov. 16

“Ghosts UK” Season 1

Available Nov. 21

“A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari”

“Alive in Bronze “

“Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney “

“Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped”

“Tattoo on My Brain”

“The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin”

Available Nov. 22

“Good Burger 2”

“Drag Race Mexico Season 1

“The Last Cowboy” Season 3

Available Nov. 23

“NFL on CBS (Thanksgiving Day game)

“Southpaw” (For Showtime subscribers)

Available Nov. 27

“The Lesson” (For Showtime subscribers)

Available Nov. 28