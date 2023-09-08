Paramount+ is packing in the scares, just in time to kick off fall.
Whether you’re looking for classic genre gems from the 1950s (“I Married a Monster from Outer Space”), nostalgic favorites (“The Monster Squad”) or mind-bending modern terrors (“Annihilation”), there’s plenty to pick from in this month’s Paramount+ lineup.
Other film favorites added to Paramount’s streaming service this month include “Arrival,” “Days of Thunder,” “Stardust” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” If you’ve got Paramount+ With Showtime, new movies also include “Schindler’s List,” “Road House” and “The Virgin Suicides.”
As for TV, there’s a new season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 13, and Seasons 1-2 of the 1987 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series arriving this month.
Check out the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month below.
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres
Sept. 7: “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Season 4) premiere
Sept. 8: “Dreaming Whilst Black” premiere*
Sept. 12: “Football Must Go On” premiere
Sept. 13: MTV Video Music Awards
Sept. 17: “The Gold” premiere
Sept. 18: “Superpower” premiere
Sept. 22: “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court” premiere*
Sept. 26: “72 Seconds” premiere
Library Shows
Sept. 6:
“RENO 911!” (Season 7)
“The Naked Brothers Band” (Seasons 1-3)
Sept. 7: “NFL Slimetime” (Season 3)
Sept. 13: “America in Black” (Season 1)
Sept. 14: “Buddy Games” (Season 1)**
Sept. 16: “48 Hours” (Season 36)**
Sept. 17: “60 Minutes” (Season 56)**
Sept. 19: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1987) (Seasons 1-2)
Sept. 20:
“Average Joe” (Season 1)
“Ice Airport Alaska” (Seasons 2-3)
“It’s Pony” (Season 2)
“The Surreal Life” (2022) (Season 1)
Sept. 27:
“ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks” (Season 5)
“Survivor” (Season 45)**
“The Amazing Race” (Season 35)**
Library Movies
Sept. 1:
“10 Cloverfield Lane”
“54”
“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”
“Abandon”*
“Afflicted”
“American Gigolo”
“American History X”*
“American Hustle”
“Amores Perros”
“An Unfinished Life”
“Angel Heart”
“Annihilation”
“Arrival”
“Asylum”
“Baby Boom”*
“Bad News Bears”
“Beastly”
“Below”
“Beneath”
“Blazing Saddles”*
“Bless the Child”*
“Blue Chips”
“Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2”
“Breakdown”
“Captive State”*
“Carriers”
“Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’”
“Children of a Lesser God”*
“Cocktail”
“Curandero”
“Cursed”
“Days of Thunder”
“Death On the Nile” (1978)
“Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights”
“Dragonslayer”
“Eddie Murphy: Raw”
“El Norte”
“Elf”
“Event Horizon”*
“Forrest Gump”
“Fresh”
“Frida”
“Ghost Team One”
“God’s Petting You”*
“Good Mourning”*
“Hamlet” (2000)*
“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”
“Hard Candy”*
“Hecho en México”
“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
“Hugo”
“I Married a Monster from Outer Space”
“In Too Deep”
“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated”
“Jeff, Who Lives at Home”
“Ladybugs”*
“Let’s Scare Jessica to Death”
“Like Water for Chocolate”
“Long Shot”
“Married to the Mob”*
“Memories of Me”*
“Mimic”
“Mimic 2”
“Mimic 3: Sentinel”
“Mother!”
“Murder on the Orient Express” (1974)
“Nacho Libre”
“Nick of Time”
“On the Edge”*
“Overlord”
“Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”
“Phantoms”
“Primal Fear”
“Prophecy”
“River’s Edge”*
“Road House”*
“Road to Perdition”
“Schindler’s List”*
“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”
“Seven Psychopaths”
“Sherlock Gnomes”
“Some Kind of Hero”*
“Stand and Deliver”*
“Stardust”
“Striptease”*
“Summer Rental”
“Super 8”
“Surviving Christmas”
“Teaching Mrs. Tingle”*
“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”
“Terminator Genisys”
“The Back-up Plan”
“The Best Offer”*
“The Big Lebowski”*
“The Blair Witch Project”
“The Brady Bunch Movie”
“The Brothers Grimm”
“The Cutting Edge”*
“The Devil Inside”
“The Dictator”
“The Fighting Temptations”*
“The First Wives Club”
“The Hole”
“The Hunt for Red October”*
“The Last Exorcism Part II”
“The Last Samurai”
“The Longest Yard”
“The Loved Ones”
“The Mighty”*
“The Monster Squad”
“The Prophecy”
“The Prophecy 3: The Ascent”
“The Prophecy II”
“The Prophecy: Forsaken”
“The Prophecy: Uprising”
“The Reckoning”
“The Ruins”
“The Spiderwick Chronicles”
“The Talented Mr. Ripley”
“The Three Amigos”
“The Virgin Suicides”*
“The Woman in Black”
“The Woods”*
“The Wrath of Becky”*
“The Yards”*
“Thief”*
“To Catch a Thief”
“Twisted”
“Up in Smoke”
“Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway”
“World Trade Center”*
“World War Z”
“World War Z” (Extended Domestic Cut)
Sept. 4: “Mafia Mamma”*
Sept. 9: “Basic Instinct 2″*
Sept. 14: “Buddy Games: Spring Awakening”
Sept. 15: “The End of Sex”*
Sept. 20:
“Cursed Friends”
“Pet Sematary” (2019)
Sports
Sept. 2: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
Sept. 2: CBS Sports Confidential – Big Ten Football 2023
Sept. 2: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Indiana
Sept. 2: College Football on CBS – Texas Tech @ Wyoming
Sept. 3: Big Ten on CBS – Northwestern @ Rutgers
Sept. 3: College Football on CBS – Oregon State @ San Jose State
Sept. 3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
Sept. 3: Serie A – Lazio vs. Napoli
Sept. 9: NWSL Challenge Cup Final
Sept. 9: Big Ten on CBS – UNLV @ Michigan
Sept. 9: College Football on CBS – UCLA @ San Diego State
Sept. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 16: Oracle Los Angeles Sail Gran Prix
Sept. 16: PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away
Sept. 16: SEC on CBS – South Carolina @ Georgia
Sept. 16: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign
Sept. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
Sept. 19-20: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 21: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 21: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 23: 2023 American Cornhole League World Championship Final
Sept. 23: SEC on CBS
Sept. 23: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Penn State
Sept. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
Sept. 24: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
Sept. 30: We Need to Talk
Sept. 30: France Sail Grand Prix
Sept. 30: SEC on CBS
Throughout September: NWSL competition
Throughout September: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout September: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout September: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout September: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout September: Combate Global competition