Paramount+ is packing in the scares, just in time to kick off fall.

Whether you’re looking for classic genre gems from the 1950s (“I Married a Monster from Outer Space”), nostalgic favorites (“The Monster Squad”) or mind-bending modern terrors (“Annihilation”), there’s plenty to pick from in this month’s Paramount+ lineup.

Other film favorites added to Paramount’s streaming service this month include “Arrival,” “Days of Thunder,” “Stardust” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” If you’ve got Paramount+ With Showtime, new movies also include “Schindler’s List,” “Road House” and “The Virgin Suicides.”

As for TV, there’s a new season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 13, and Seasons 1-2 of the 1987 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series arriving this month.

Check out the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month below.

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres

Sept. 7: “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Season 4) premiere

Sept. 8: “Dreaming Whilst Black” premiere*

Sept. 12: “Football Must Go On” premiere

Sept. 13: MTV Video Music Awards

Sept. 17: “The Gold” premiere

Sept. 18: “Superpower” premiere

Sept. 22: “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court” premiere*

Sept. 26: “72 Seconds” premiere



Library Shows

Sept. 6:

“RENO 911!” (Season 7)

“The Naked Brothers Band” (Seasons 1-3)

Sept. 7: “NFL Slimetime” (Season 3)

Sept. 13: “America in Black” (Season 1)

Sept. 14: “Buddy Games” (Season 1)**

Sept. 16: “48 Hours” (Season 36)**

Sept. 17: “60 Minutes” (Season 56)**

Sept. 19: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1987) (Seasons 1-2)

Sept. 20:

“Average Joe” (Season 1)

“Ice Airport Alaska” (Seasons 2-3)

“It’s Pony” (Season 2)

“The Surreal Life” (2022) (Season 1)

Sept. 27:

“ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks” (Season 5)

“Survivor” (Season 45)**

“The Amazing Race” (Season 35)**



Library Movies

Sept. 1:

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“54”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“Abandon”*

“Afflicted”

“American Gigolo”

“American History X”*

“American Hustle”

“Amores Perros”

“An Unfinished Life”

“Angel Heart”

“Annihilation”

“Arrival”

“Asylum”

“Baby Boom”*

“Bad News Bears”

“Beastly”

“Below”

“Beneath”

“Blazing Saddles”*

“Bless the Child”*

“Blue Chips”

“Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2”

“Breakdown”

“Captive State”*

“Carriers”

“Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’”

“Children of a Lesser God”*

“Cocktail”

“Curandero”

“Cursed”

“Days of Thunder”

“Death On the Nile” (1978)

“Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights”

“Dragonslayer”

“Eddie Murphy: Raw”

“El Norte”

“Elf”

“Event Horizon”*

“Forrest Gump”

“Fresh”

“Frida”

“Ghost Team One”

“God’s Petting You”*

“Good Mourning”*

“Hamlet” (2000)*

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“Hard Candy”*

“Hecho en México”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“Hugo”

“I Married a Monster from Outer Space”

“In Too Deep”

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated”

“Jeff, Who Lives at Home”

“Ladybugs”*

“Let’s Scare Jessica to Death”

“Like Water for Chocolate”

“Long Shot”

“Married to the Mob”*

“Memories of Me”*

“Mimic”

“Mimic 2”

“Mimic 3: Sentinel”

“Mother!”

“Murder on the Orient Express” (1974)

“Nacho Libre”

“Nick of Time”

“On the Edge”*

“Overlord”

“Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”

“Phantoms”

“Primal Fear”

“Prophecy”

“River’s Edge”*

“Road House”*

“Road to Perdition”

“Schindler’s List”*

“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”

“Seven Psychopaths”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Some Kind of Hero”*

“Stand and Deliver”*

“Stardust”

“Striptease”*

“Summer Rental”

“Super 8”

“Surviving Christmas”

“Teaching Mrs. Tingle”*

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“Terminator Genisys”

“The Back-up Plan”

“The Best Offer”*

“The Big Lebowski”*

“The Blair Witch Project”

“The Brady Bunch Movie”

“The Brothers Grimm”

“The Cutting Edge”*

“The Devil Inside”

“The Dictator”

“The Fighting Temptations”*

“The First Wives Club”

“The Hole”

“The Hunt for Red October”*

“The Last Exorcism Part II”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Loved Ones”

“The Mighty”*

“The Monster Squad”

“The Prophecy”

“The Prophecy 3: The Ascent”

“The Prophecy II”

“The Prophecy: Forsaken”

“The Prophecy: Uprising”

“The Reckoning”

“The Ruins”

“The Spiderwick Chronicles”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“The Three Amigos”

“The Virgin Suicides”*

“The Woman in Black”

“The Woods”*

“The Wrath of Becky”*

“The Yards”*

“Thief”*

“To Catch a Thief”

“Twisted”

“Up in Smoke”

“Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway”

“World Trade Center”*

“World War Z”

“World War Z” (Extended Domestic Cut)

Sept. 4: “Mafia Mamma”*

Sept. 9: “Basic Instinct 2″*

Sept. 14: “Buddy Games: Spring Awakening”

Sept. 15: “The End of Sex”*

Sept. 20:

“Cursed Friends”

“Pet Sematary” (2019)

Sports

Sept. 2: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

Sept. 2: CBS Sports Confidential – Big Ten Football 2023

Sept. 2: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Indiana

Sept. 2: College Football on CBS – Texas Tech @ Wyoming

Sept. 3: Big Ten on CBS – Northwestern @ Rutgers

Sept. 3: College Football on CBS – Oregon State @ San Jose State

Sept. 3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Sept. 3: Serie A – Lazio vs. Napoli

Sept. 9: NWSL Challenge Cup Final

Sept. 9: Big Ten on CBS – UNLV @ Michigan

Sept. 9: College Football on CBS – UCLA @ San Diego State

Sept. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Sept. 16: Oracle Los Angeles Sail Gran Prix

Sept. 16: PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away

Sept. 16: SEC on CBS – South Carolina @ Georgia

Sept. 16: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign

Sept. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Sept. 18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

Sept. 19-20: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 21: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 21: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 23: 2023 American Cornhole League World Championship Final

Sept. 23: SEC on CBS

Sept. 23: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Penn State

Sept. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

Sept. 24: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series

Sept. 30: We Need to Talk

Sept. 30: France Sail Grand Prix

Sept. 30: SEC on CBS

Throughout September: NWSL competition

Throughout September: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout September: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout September: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout September: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout September: Combate Global competition