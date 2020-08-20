New Republic Pictures (NRP) has closed a multiple picture co-financing deal with Paramount Pictures, producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer announced on Thursday.
NRP will partner with the studio on 10 upcoming movies, including “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Tomorrow War,” “Infinite,” “Without Remorse,” “Coming 2 America”, “Transformers 7,” “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”
“Following the box office and critical success of ‘Rocketman,’ we are thrilled to be partnering with Paramount on a number of their upcoming projects,” Fischer said in a statement to TheWrap. “The studio has been producing an enviable slate of commercially exciting, quality films, leveraging their storied library, talent relationships and creative instincts to cultivate existing franchises while launching new ones.”
“We look forward to continuing this fruitful relationship and working closely with Jim, Emma and Andrew and their amazing teams as we look towards an exciting 2021 and beyond,” Oliver added.
Founded by Brian Oliver and led by Fischer and Oliver, New Republic Pictures launched in May 2018 and financed the Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” which was the first film in its first-look co-financing and distribution deal with Paramount. It partnered with Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures fpr “1917” from director Sam Mendes, which has grossed over $368 million worldwide to date.
Earlier this year, New Republic Pictures won the auction for “Family Jewels,” a comedy pitch starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, who have not appeared on screen together since 1996’s “The First Wives Club.” The company also recently won a bidding war for the rights to “Undiscovered Country,” based on a graphic novel from Image Comics. And last year NRP signed a first-look deal with Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan’s production company, DMC.
10 Best Paid Actors of 2020, From Jackie Chan to Dwayne Johnson (Photos)
In its annual calculation of Hollywood's top earning stars, Forbes looked at the earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.
10. Jackie Chan -- $40 million
These days, the 66-year-old martial-arts star makes the bulk of his earnings from endorsement deals, Forbes reported.
9. Adam Sandler -- $41 million
The comedian earned raves for the indie "Uncut Gems" but raked in most of his money from a lucrative Netflix deal that was extended in January for four more films.
8. Will Smith -- $44.5 million
The action star has had a string of box office hits in the last year, from "Aladdin" to "Gemini Man" to January's "Bad Boys for Life."
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda -- $45.5 million
The creator and star of "Hamilton" scored big time when Disney paid $75 million for film rights to hit musical, and an adaptation of his first Broadway hit, "In the Heights" is also in the works.
6. Akshay Kumar -- $48.5 million
The Bollywood star, who has a TV series in the works for Amazon Prime, earns the bulk of his money from endorsement deals.
5. Vin Diesel -- $54 million
Even though "F9" was pushed from its planned April release, the action star still cashed in as a producer on the animated Netflix series "Fast & Furious Spy Races."
4. Ben Affleck -- $55 million
The former big-screen Batman has earned bank thanks to a series of Netflix movies like "Triple Frontier" and "The Last Thing He Wanted."
3. Mark Wahlberg -- $58 million
In addition to the Netflix hit "Spencer Confidential" earlier this year, Wahlberg has raked it in as a producer of shows like "Ballers" and the nonfiction hit "McMillions."
2. Ryan Reynolds -- $71.5 million
According to Forbes, the "Deadpool" star earned a cool $20 million on each of his two Netflix movies, "6 Underground" and the upcoming "Red Notice." He also stars in and produced the upcoming feature "Free Guy" and narrates and produces the ABC competition series "Don't."
1. Dwayne Johnson -- $87.5 million
For the second year in a row, The Rock tops the Forbes list -- including a $23 million payday for Netflix's "Red Notice" as well as his work as a star-producer on HBO's "Ballers" and last winter's "Jumanji: The Next Level."
