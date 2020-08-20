New Republic Pictures (NRP) has closed a multiple picture co-financing deal with Paramount Pictures, producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer announced on Thursday.

NRP will partner with the studio on 10 upcoming movies, including “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Tomorrow War,” “Infinite,” “Without Remorse,” “Coming 2 America”, “Transformers 7,” “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

“Following the box office and critical success of ‘Rocketman,’ we are thrilled to be partnering with Paramount on a number of their upcoming projects,” Fischer said in a statement to TheWrap. “The studio has been producing an enviable slate of commercially exciting, quality films, leveraging their storied library, talent relationships and creative instincts to cultivate existing franchises while launching new ones.”

“We look forward to continuing this fruitful relationship and working closely with Jim, Emma and Andrew and their amazing teams as we look towards an exciting 2021 and beyond,” Oliver added.

Founded by Brian Oliver and led by Fischer and Oliver, New Republic Pictures launched in May 2018 and financed the Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” which was the first film in its first-look co-financing and distribution deal with Paramount. It partnered with Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures fpr “1917” from director Sam Mendes, which has grossed over $368 million worldwide to date.

Earlier this year, New Republic Pictures won the auction for “Family Jewels,” a comedy pitch starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, who have not appeared on screen together since 1996’s “The First Wives Club.” The company also recently won a bidding war for the rights to “Undiscovered Country,” based on a graphic novel from Image Comics. And last year NRP signed a first-look deal with Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan’s production company, DMC.