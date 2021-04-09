Spring has sprung, and so has spring TV. With five new series premieres on broadcast under our belt thus far this spring, TheWrap has ranked the bunch by total viewers.
The leader in the clubhouse is NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime," with nearly 7.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen's Live + Same Day measurement. No. 2 is CBS' "United States of Al."
Find our winter TV shows version here, for which we ranked 18 freshmen broadcast series.
Rank: 2 • Show: "United States of Al" • Net: CBS • Total Viewers: 5.070 million • The debut audience for Chuck Lorre's latest CBS sitcom looks pretty good -- until you consider that "Law & Order: Organized Crime" premiered the same evening.
