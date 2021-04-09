Go Pro Today

5 New Spring Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘United States of Al’ to ‘Rebel’ (Photos)

We’ve also got “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Pooch Perfect” and “Home Economics”

| April 9, 2021 @ 12:11 PM
Spring has sprung, and so has spring TV. With five new series premieres on broadcast under our belt thus far this spring, TheWrap has ranked the bunch by total viewers.   The leader in the clubhouse is NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime," with nearly 7.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen's Live + Same Day measurement. No. 2 is CBS' "United States of Al."   Find our winter TV shows version here, for which we ranked 18 freshmen broadcast series.
Rank: 5   •   Show: "Home Economics"   •   Net: ABC  •   Total Viewers: 2.968 million   •   Topher Grace family comedy whipped up a decent debut, but it doesn't ranked strongly here.
Rank: 4   •   Show: "Rebel"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 3.557 million   • A decent start for 10 p.m., but good luck against "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Rank: 3   •   Show: "Pooch Perfect"   •   Net: ABC  •   Total Viewers: 3.896 million   •   Not perfect, but not bad.
Rank: 2   •   Show: "United States of Al"   •   Net: CBS   •   Total Viewers: 5.070 million   •  The debut audience for Chuck Lorre's latest CBS sitcom looks pretty good -- until you consider that "Law & Order: Organized Crime" premiered the same evening.
Rank: 1   •   Show: "Law & Order: Organized Crime"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 7.557 million   •  Dick Wolf's latest NBC procedural sure attracted a mob.