The Underground Railroad

Amazon Prime Video

New Streaming Subscribers Picked Amazon and Discovery+ in Q2

by | July 14, 2021 @ 4:04 PM

The amount of people buying a new subscription is significantly down from last year as pandemic restrictions ease, according to Kantar Media data

Amazon Prime Video and Discovery+ have signed up the most new streaming customers during the most recent quarter, according to data from Kantar Media.

Among those who were first-time subscribers to a streaming service in the U.S., 17.1% picked Prime Video, largely because of its combination with Amazon Prime, which offers tons of perks on shipping and Whole Foods discounts. Newcomer Discovery+ grabbed 10.3% of new subscribers, with soon-to-be sister streaming service HBO Max garnering 10.2% of new U.S. subs.

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

All Star Game

Ratings: MLB All-Star Game on Fox Sends ‘AGT’ to the Dugout
donald trump facebook

How Trump’s Lawsuits Can Hurt Big Tech Even if He Isn’t Going to Win
The Bachelorette

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Are Happy the Stanley Cup Is Over
disney kareem daniel

How Disney’s Kareem Daniel Became the Most Powerful Figure in Hollywood You’ve Never Heard Of
Hollywood sign IATSE

Why Are Women in Skilled Hollywood Jobs Making $16 an Hour?
Luxe Listings Sydney

‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Debut Settles for 0.0 Rating
does black widow have a post-credits scene

‘Black Widow’ Proves That Disney’s Theaters + Paid Streaming Strategy Works | Analysis
Live PD

One Year After ‘Live PD’ Cancellation, Has A&E Viewership Recovered?

Why Sunday Ticket Is the NFL’s Hottest Free Agent
hfpa golden globes building

Golden Globes Org Shelves Plan to Build a $50 Million New Headquarters (Exclusive)