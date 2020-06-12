8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Don’t’ to ‘Labor of Love’ (Photos)

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

and | June 12, 2020 @ 8:31 AM
new summer tv shows 2020
ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network. Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers. Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Labor of Love
Fox
Rank:  8      Show: "Labor of Love"      Net:  Fox         Total Viewers: 909,000 Also Read: How ‘Labor of Love’ Producers Found Kristy Katzmann Her Perfect Man/Sperm Donor
Stargirl
The CW
Rank:  7      Show: "Stargirl"*          Net: The CW            Total Viewers: 1.2 million      *Network debut of DC Universe series Also Read: The CW Shuffles ‘Stargirl’ Debut, ‘In the Dark’ Return to Fill Scheduling Holes Due to Production Shutdown
Celebrity Watch Party
Fox
Rank:  6      Show:  "Celebrity Watch Party"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.8 million
The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever
ABC
Rank:  5     Show:   "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"      Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 2.4 million
Genetic Detective
ABC
Rank:  4      Show:  "The Genetic Detective"      Net:    ABC        Total Viewers:  3.2 million
Don't
ABC
Rank:  3     Show:  "Don't"         Net: ABC            Total Viewers:  4.2 million
Game On
CBS
Rank:  2       Show: "Game On!"        Net: CBS          Total Viewers: 4.5 million
Ultimate Tag
Fox
Rank: 1        Show: "Ultimate Tag"       Net: Fox       Total Viewers:    4.6 million
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE