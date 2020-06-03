New Suspect Identified in 2007 Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

A new suspect has been identified in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who vanished at a resort in Portugal when she was three years old.

“There have been some significant developments in this investigation, and a suspect has been identified,” U.K.’s Metropolitan Police said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The identified suspect is a 43-year-old German man, who would have been 30 at the time, and is white and had blonde, fair hair. Police also describe two vehicles he used around the time of her disappearance, and he is thought to have been in the Praia da Luz region on the night of May 3, 2007. They also revealed two phone numbers relevant to the investigation, and are asking the public for any information they have pertaining to the numbers.

According to The Guardian, he is currently in prison in Germany and has not been named. German officials also issued an appeal on national television.

The disappearance around McCann has been highly scrutinized and has been the subject of many theories, including the parents’ involvement and even the theory that McCann was shipped to Morocco and became a victim of child trafficking. The three-year-old girl was asleep in a ground-floor apartment with her two siblings and a group of other children while the parents and their family friends dined at a restaurant 180 feet away. The parents took turns checking in on the children, but McCann’s mother discovered her missing at 10 p.m.

See the Metropolitan Police’s tweet below.

#MadeleineMcCann | Significant Investigative Update Suspect identified as 43yo German man. We reveal 2 vehicles suspect is known to have used around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance & phone numbers relevant to investigation. ????️ | DCI Cranwell appeals for public assistance — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2020