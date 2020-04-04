Jeff Lowe Says New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Coming to Netflix Next Week

April 4, 2020
Tiger King

Netflix

Jeff Lowe, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” said that Netflix is planning to release a new episode of the show starting next week.

Lowe, who owns the zoo, sent a video message to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner following an episode of a podcast hosted by Turner’s wife Kourtney.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in the video. “Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Tiger King” has been a wildly popular series for Netflix since it debuted on March 20. The docu-series is about the eccentric owners of wild tigers and how their world coincides with drug kingpins, conmen and cult leaders who all love the big cats. It most closely follows Joe Exotic, who by the end of the series winds up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and for a plot to hire an assassin to take out his rival and big cat owner, Carole Baskin.

Fans of the series have created petitions calling for Exotic’s release, and celebrities including Dax Shepherd have led social media campaigns to be cast in an inevitable “Tiger King” feature film.

It’s unclear what the nature of the new “Tiger King” episode would be — either a continuation or a reunion of the existing docu-series.

Watch the video as shared by Turner below:

