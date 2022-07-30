Following July’s packed movie slate, more upcoming TV shows and films are beginning to roll out their trailers. “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 dropped its first trailer ahead of the August 12 premiere, while large casts have fans excited for the remaining summer TV shows, including Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez in “A League of Their Own.”

We also got our first look at Ana de Armas’ upcoming performance as a fictional interpretation of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” as well as the trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s “Locke & Key.” Guillermo del Toro’s stop motion animated “Pinocchio” is sure to rival Disney’s and Lionsgate’s.

We’ve rounded up all of the trailers you may have missed this week to put in one post. There were quite a few, so read below.

Echoes

Netflix

Michelle Monaghan plays a pair of twin sisters in “Echoes.” Leni and Gina have created double lives for themselves, sharing two homes, two husbands and a child without anyone knowing. But when one sister goes missing, the scheme starts to fall apart. The suspenseful Netflix show comes from the creator of “Thirteen Reasons Why.” Monaghan stars alongside Matt Bomer as Jack, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O’Neill as Victor, Celia Weston as Grandma Georgia Taylor, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda, Tyner Rushing as Maria, Hazel and Ginger Mason as the young twins, Alise Willis as Meg and Maddie Nichols as Natasha.

A League of Their Own

Prime Video’s new series carries the heart of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, with a whole new cast and characters along with more stories to tell. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) establishes her character’s chaotic energy by throwing her luggage into and then jumping onto a moving train headed to Chicago from her hometown in Idaho. She is headed to the tryouts for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, where she will become a Rockford Peach alongside Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden), Jo De Luca (Melanie Field), Lupe García (Roberta Colindrez), Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack), Maybelle Fox (Molly Ephraim), Shirley Cohen (Kate Berlant) and Esti González (Priscilla Delgado) with chaperone Beverly (Dale Dickey) and Coach “Dove” Porter (Nick Offerman). The story splits between Carson’s time with the Rockford Peaches and Max Chapman’s (Chanté Adams) efforts to get into the AAGPBL. “A League of Their Own” steps up to bat on August 12.

Till

Orion/MGM

From director Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” follows the true story of Mamie Till Mobley in her fight for racial justice after her son Emmett Till was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Mamie Till Mobley decided to have an open casket viewing at her son’s funeral to raise awareness of the violence and hate crimes committed against Black people. Danielle Deadwyler portrays Mamie Till Mobley with Jalyn Hall portraying Emmett Till. Whoopi Goldberg serves as a producer alongside Barbara Broccoli and Keith Beauchamp. “Till” will release in theaters in October.

Pearl

The “X-traordinary Origin Story” from A24 follows Pearl (Mia Goth) as she realizes she will do just about anything for fame and stardom. Whether it be feeding her ailing father to a crocodile or stabbing farm animals with a pitchfork, Pearl desperately wants to escape her smalltown home to make it big on the big screen. The sequel to “X” (2022) also stars David Corenswet and Tandi Wright. Ti West’s new film is coming soon to theaters.

“Pinocchio”

Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro’s animated “Pinocchio” is one of three upcoming films to reimagine the Italian tale of a wooden puppet-turned real boy, carved by father Geppetto. “From my many wanderings on this Earth, I had so much to say about imperfect fathers and imperfect sons,” Ewan McGregor’s cricket says at the beginning of the trailer. Later on, he promises to tell us a story that we think we know, but really don’t. Alongside McGregor, his stop-motion story will feature the voices of “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Christopher Waltz and Tilda Swinton. The film will arrive this December on Netflix and in select theaters.

“Never Have I Ever” Season 3

Netflix

Season 3 of Mindy Khaling’s and Lang Fisher’s comedy series “Never Have I Ever” arrives on Netflix August 12, and Devi Vishwakumar brings back the drama. Devi is now officially dating Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), and the whole school can’t stop staring, but Devi has doubts that they are a “believable” couple. A potential new love interest is bound to shake up the already chaotic love triangle Devi has going for her between Paxton and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), her archnemesis. Devi’s besties Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) remain by Devi’s side as she navigates this latest installment of her high school saga.

“Blonde”

Netflix

Ana de Armas will appear as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s upcoming film “Blonde,” based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film will also star Bobby Cannavale, Garret Dillahunt, Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. The trailer splits the story into both black and white as well as colored shots. “Blonde” will be on Netflix starting September 28.

“Locke & Key” Season 3

Netflix



The final season of Netflix’s “Locke & Key” arrives August 10. Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup) and their mother Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) think Dodge and the other demons, or echoes of demons, that have haunted them and Key House are finally gone, but not so fast. One last villain stands in their way, and he comes back from ages ago. New keys will be discovered, like a time travel key, one that turns the Locke family members into animals and more. The final showdown looks just as epic as the last two, with some “Stranger Things”-esque elements like a creepy clock and a portal to another world.

“Partner Track”

Netflix

Lastly, we have the Netflix series “Partner Track,” based on the book by Helen Wan. Arden Cho stars as Ingrid Yun, who is so close to making partner at her law firm. She wants nothing more than this major milestone achievement, but her dating life might get in the way. First, there’s Nick Laren (Rob Heaps), but then there’s old love interest Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood). Nolan Gerard Funk also stars as Dan Fallon. “Partner Track” comes to Netflix August 26.