We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

12 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘American Auto’ to ‘Queens’ (Photos)

Fox freshmen are really bringing up the rear here

and | December 14, 2021 @ 1:50 PM
new fall tv show ratings

ABC/Fox/NBC/CBS

fall tv shows
ABC/CBS/NBC/Fox

Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally premiere their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. Though there are certainly setbacks with shows debuting in the time of COVID-19, the Big 4 has still managed to roll out several fresh series over the past few months. Click through our gallery to see how Fall 2021's new series -- so far -- have ranked by premiere viewership.

NCIS Hawaii
CBS

Rank: 1    •   Show: "NCIS: Hawai'i"    •   Net: CBS    •   Total Viewers: 6.582 million   •   When your show starts with "NCIS," the (older) viewers will come.

CBS

Rank: 2    •   Show: "FBI: International"    •   Net: CBS   •   Total Viewers: 6.427 million   •   See "NCIS: Hawai'i."

Ghosts
CBS

Rank: 3    •   Show: "Ghosts"    •   Net: CBS   •   Total Viewers: 5.522 million   •   Broadcast TV viewers didn't "ghost" this comedy.

La Brea - Pilot
NBC

Rank: 4    •   Show: "La Brea"    •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 4.779 million   •   No sinkhole here.

CSI Vegas
CBS

Rank: 5    •   Show: "CSI: Vegas"   •   Net: CBS   •   Total Viewers: 4.123 million   •   Not exactly the "CSI" of old, but people aren't quite watching broadcast TV like its 2000 all over again either.

NBC

Rank: 6    •   Show: "Ordinary Joe"    •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 3.852 million   •   Not extraordinary, but a hair beyond ordinary.

The Wonder Years - ABC
ABC

Rank: 7    •   Show: "The Wonder Years"    •   Net: ABC  •   Total Viewers: 3.230 million   •   Hey, it was the highest-rated of the newbies among adults 18-49.  

NBC

Rank: 8    •   Show: "American Auto"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 2.950 million   •   Pretty low on the list, but not a wreck.

Alter Ego
Fox

Rank: 9    •   Show: "Alter Ego"    •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 2.933 million   •   "Masked Singer's" alter-ego does well -- just not AS well.  

Queens
ABC

Rank: 10    •   Show: "Queens"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 1.751 million   •   Nas, queen.

our kind of people
Fox

Rank: 11    •   Show: "Our Kind of People"     •   Net: Fox  •   Total Viewers: 1.646 million   •   Sadly, this is Fox's kind of viewership number.  

Fox

Rank: 12    •   Show: "The Big Leap"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 1.474 million   •   Big leap, small audience.

LIKE US