8 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Call Me Kat’ to ‘The Chase’ (Photos)

Rank: 8 • Show: "The Hustler" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 1.993 million • Hustlin' skills will need to improve if this show wants to get away from the bottom of the Nielsen chart.
Rank: 7 • Show: "The Great North" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 2.275 million* • Way too far south on this list to be great. *Special preview on Jan. 3 ahead of series premiere Feb. 14.
Rank: 6 • Show: "Name That Tune" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 3.036 million • It ain't the old days of TV ratings, but this'll do. (Especially for Fox.)
Rank: 5 • Show: "The Masked Dancer" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 4.123 million • Doing its parent series, "The Masked Singer," semi-proud with a strong-enough debut audience, which came on the heels of an NFL doubleheader.
Rank: 4 • Show: "Mr. Mayor" • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 4.917 million • Ted Danson comedy was NBC's most-watched sitcom debut since 2017 -- Cheers!
Rank: 3 • Show: "Call Me Kat" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 5.372 million • Mayim Bialik's new sitcom lapped up a whole bunch of viewers -- for a comedy, especially for a Fox comedy -- but it also followed a good NFL game.
Rank: 2 • Show: "The Chase" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 6.203 million • Just chasing "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" -- for now.
Rank: 1 • Show: "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 7.831 million • NOT Bankrupt.
Next up is ABC's "Call Your Mother." We'll report those ratings and update these rankings on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.