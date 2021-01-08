Go Pro Today

8 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Call Me Kat’ to ‘The Chase’ (Photos)

Plus: Ted Danson’s “Mr. Mayor” and “The Masked Singer’s” dance-centric spinoff

and | January 8, 2021 @ 10:22 AM
Is it cold in here, or is it just "The Hustler's" TV ratings? TheWrap has ranked the Big 4 broadcast networks' (CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) new series by the viewership for their winter 2020-21 debut episodes.   Thus far we have eight, with more on the way.   Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Winter Shows (Updating)
The Hustler
ABC
Rank: 8  •   Show:  "The Hustler"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 1.993 million   •  Hustlin' skills will need to improve if this show wants to get away from the bottom of the Nielsen chart.
The Great North
Fox
Rank: 7   •   Show:  "The Great North"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 2.275 million*   •   Way too far south on this list to be great.     *Special preview on Jan. 3 ahead of series premiere Feb. 14.
NAME THAT TUNE RX5 JENALE+AMBER
Fox
Rank: 6   •   Show:  "Name That Tune"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 3.036 million   •   It ain't the old days of TV ratings, but this'll do. (Especially for Fox.)
Masked Dancer Disco Ball Ice-T
Fox
Rank: 5   •   Show:  "The Masked Dancer"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 4.123 million   •   Doing its parent series, "The Masked Singer," semi-proud with a strong-enough debut audience, which came on the heels of an NFL doubleheader.
Mr. Mayor
NBC
Rank: 4   •   Show:  "Mr. Mayor"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 4.917 million   •   Ted Danson comedy was NBC's most-watched sitcom debut since 2017 -- Cheers!
Call Me Kat Fox
Fox
Rank: 3   •   Show:  "Call Me Kat"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 5.372 million   •   Mayim Bialik's new sitcom lapped up a whole bunch of viewers -- for a comedy, especially for a Fox comedy -- but it also followed a good NFL game.
The Chase
ABC
Rank: 2   •   Show:  "The Chase"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 6.203 million   •   Just chasing "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" -- for now.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC
Rank: 1   •   Show:  "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 7.831 million   •   NOT Bankrupt.
Call Your Mother
ABC
Next up is ABC's "Call Your Mother." We'll report those ratings and update these rankings on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.  