New York Comic Con 2021 Set for October as In-Person Event With ‘Very Limited’ Attendance

New York Comic Con will return as an in-person event at the Javits Center this fall, parent company ReedPop revealed Thursday. The con, which is set for Oct. 7-10, will take place one month before San Diego Comic-Con International’s “special edition” convention over Thanksgiving weekend, which marks SDCC’s first in-person event since Summer 2019.

More details are still to come on how the event will work with new safety precautions in place, but for now, ReedPop has said the show will be running at “reduced capacity” with “very limited” attendance, face coverings will be required at all times, temperature checks upon entry, there will be increased sanitization and cleaning in the facility and enforced physical distancing, and there will be a “firm no handshake, no high-fives, no hugs” policy.

“You’re probably wondering what the heck a photo op may look like and how panel seating will work,” ReedPOp’s US comic portfolio director, Kristina Rogers, said in a statement Thursday. “We’ll be sharing more information in the months leading up to our shows, and we are committed to being as transparent as possible.”

In addition to NYCC, ReedPop will also be hosting three more of physical conventions in 2021, also following these same safety precautions: Florida Supercon (Miami Beach Convention Center, Sept. 10-12), Emerald City Comic Con (Washington State Convention Center, Dec. 2-5) and C2E2 (McCormick Place, Dec. 10-12)

Alongside all of these in-person events, ReedPop will be running virtual programs through its online con companion, FindtheMetaverse.com, which it launched last year as the platform to host its online NYCC 2020. ReedPop will also be hosting an all-virtual “Metaverse” event June 7-13.

See below for Rogers’ full letter to fans about ReedPop’s return to in-person events.

To our community–

As I write this, I’m filled with hope and excitement for the year ahead. There’s much in the works at ReedPop that we’ll announce in the coming months, but today I’m bringing you an update on the return of our physical events and the first look at our plans to promote health and safety.

To give you a peek behind the curtain, events folks have to plan six to nine months down the road. We must put ourselves forward from where we are today into where we think we may be tomorrow, and continue making the next best decisions.

Today, I share what we’re planning with this assurance: ReedPop’s number one priority is the wellbeing of the people that come to our shows.

Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that’s where we’re heading. Keep in mind what we communicate is subject to change as state and local guidelines are adjusted. I encourage you to stay connected with us via our newsletters, social channels, and websites to keep on top of the latest information right up to the shows.

ICYMI, our schedule for 2021 is:

With the return of physical events comes so much we were missing this past year. Supporting small businesses and indie creators more directly, old friends reconnecting, the energy of a panel room when a cast first takes the stage…

I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but I almost miss the awkward camaraderie of the women’s restroom line. Almost.

Speaking of lines, let’s talk capacity and a few other key safety measures we’ll be taking…

We will be running all our shows with reduced capacity. With our new safety precautions in place, attendance and badges will be very limited so that we can ensure physical distancing. We’re working closely with each convention center to determine how many people are permitted in the building every day and at a given time.

2. We are requiring approved face coverings for all individuals attending our events, including our exhibitors and staff. They must be worn at all times within our venues. For more information, you can visit the FAQ pages on each of our show websites.



3. Temperature screening upon entry will be required to enter our events. Anyone with an elevated temperature will not be permitted to enter the event.



4. We will have increased sanitization and cleaning with enforced physical distancing throughout the event.



5. We have also adopted a firm no handshakes, no high-fives, no hugs policy. We’re all going to have to get very smooth and cool-looking at either the elbow bump or air high-fives. Please start practicing now.

I know there are a lot more questions than what I’ve shared here. You’re probably wondering what the heck a photo op may look like and how panel seating will work. We’ll be sharing more information in the months leading up to our shows, and we are committed to being as transparent as possible.

Our goal remains the same: bring together our fan communities to celebrate the best pop culture has to offer. Alongside all of our physical events, we’ll be running a virtual event companion through FindtheMetaverse.com. So whether or not you join us in person, you can attend each of our shows and have a pretty excellent time. Save the date for the next Metaverse event — June 7-13 — and follow our newly launched social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More announcements are coming soon with on-sale dates, guests, panels, and so much more. We promise it will be worth the wait.

Finally, thank you for your continued support in what has been a difficult time for our entire community. Thank you for your patience with us at every turn, and for your understanding as we continue to navigate the future of pop culture events together.

Higher, further, faster,

Kristina Rogers (she/her)

US Comic Portfolio Director

ReedPop