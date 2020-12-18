The New York Film Critics Circle is announcing its winners for the Best of 2020, and so far the group has recognized “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” actress Maria Bakalova for Best Supporting Actress and Delroy Lindo from “Da 5 Bloods” for Best Actor.

The Brazilian film “Bacurau” also won the prize for Best Foreign Language Film. We’ll continue updating as more awards come in.

The New York Film Critics even took a veiled shot at streaming services like HBO Max, awarding a prize to Kino Lorber for its rollout of the virtual cinema platform Kino Marquee, calling it “a virtual distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.”

Last year, the New York Film Critics Circle awarded Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” its Best Picture prize, and the film went on to collect 10 Oscar nominations. At the same time, the group has shown to be more eclectic in its taste than other awards bodies in the long road for awards season, and the group has not agreed on the eventual Best Picture winner since “The Artist” in 2011.

The NYFCC made a point this year to not delay the voting on its annual awards as other awards bodies have done in response to the coronavirus, specifically with many following the Oscars to push back their ceremonies by two months. The NYFCC said that only movies released in theaters or on digital platforms between the 2020 calendar year of January 1 to December 31 would be considered, so that may have knocked a handful of potential Oscar contenders out of contention as they wait for theatrical releases in the winter. Dec. 18 however is still later than the group usually votes on its awards.

With COVID-19 also affecting the jobs of many film critics, membership for 2020 members was frozen this year, with all current members still eligible to vote, and no new members were voted in this year.

The New York Film Critics Circle was founded in 1935 and features Time Magazine critic Stephanie Zacharek as 2020 chairman, Jordan Hoffman as vice chair and Marshall Fine as NYFCC general manager, and it also includes critics from TheWrap, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Vox, Indiewire, Entertainment Weekly and many more.

A full list of winners in all categories announced Friday is below:

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Screenplay:

Best Nonfiction Film:

Best Animated Feature:

Best Foreign-Language Film: “Bacurau”

Best First Film:

Best Cinematography:

Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creative use of Kino Marquee, a virtual distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them