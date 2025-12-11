NY Governor Signs AI Protection Bills Requiring Ad Transparency, Consent of Likeness Use After Death

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a pair of AI protection bills Thursday, requiring advertisers to identify AI-generated synthetic performers and consent from heirs or executors for use of an individual’s likeness after death.

“By signing these bills today, we are enacting common sense laws that will ensure we are fully transparent when using images generated by artificial intelligence and also prevent the unauthorized commercial use of a deceased individual’s name or likeness,” Hochul said. “In New York State, we are setting a clear standard that keeps pace with technology, while protecting artists and consumers long after the credits roll.”

The governor’s office noted that several advertisers have implemented AI-generated performers across social and digital advertisements without notice that the content is “not real.”

“AI generated synthetic performers and manipulated media can undermine one’s ability to accurately distill fact from fiction,” the release read.

The action follows months of lobbying as the entertainment industry grapples with the implications of AI on the business. After signing the bill, Hochul was set to make an appearance at SAG-AFTRA‘s New York headquarters.

Several union leaders praised the governor’s legislations Thursday. SAG-AFTRA New York Local President Ezra Knight said that this passage signifies that the New York union is not just participating in AI protections but leading the charge. Knight commended the governor for not only protecting the New York artist community but setting the standard for others to follow.

“These protections are the direct result of artists, lawmakers and advocates coming together to confront the very real and immediate risks posed by unchecked A.I. use,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said. “By mandating transparency and securing consent, New York has drawn a bright line that puts human creativity, integrity and trust first. This is smart, forward-looking legislation that will have national impact.”

Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA’s New York local executive director, added that the consent after death legislation protects performers whose whose work, likeness and voice deserve respect and protection in the years after they are gone.

“Film and television production remains an integral part of New York’s economy, and that is why New York will continue to lead in protecting the workers who power this industry,” Sen. Michael Gianaris said.

“Consumers have a right to know if the product or service being advertised to them is by a real person or a computer-generated avatar,” Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said. “The reduced production costs for companies using AI is not worth the hefty price of obscuring reality. I thank the Governor for signing this bill into law and SAG-AFTRA for their continued advocacy.”

This legislation comes as Disney invested $1 billion into leading AI company Open Ai, licensing a suite of original characters to its video generation platform Sora.