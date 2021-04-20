movie theaters New York City

Getty Images

New York Movie Theaters Demand Capacity Rise to 50% by Memorial Weekend

by | April 20, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

New York raises capacity to 33%, but it’s not enough and is “doing damage to a global industry,” NATO New York’s Joe Masher says

After months of hammering at the door and demanding that they be allowed to increase their capacity limits, cinemas in New York got news from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that COVID restrictions would be loosened from 25% audience capacity to 33% audience capacity starting April 26. But one of the state’s top theater owners and industry lobbyists says that’s not enough.

“We’re glad that we haven’t been completely ignored and that a step towards progress has been made, but we have made it very clear that theaters need to have the audience limit raised to 50% by Memorial Day weekend to survive financially,” Joe Masher, COO of Bowtie Cinemas and head of the National Association of Theater Owners’ New York division told TheWrap. “What New York is doing to us right now is simply doing damage to a worldwide industry.”

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

