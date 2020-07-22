New York Times Co. Names Meredith Kopit Levien as Next President, CEO

Meredith Kopit Levien will become The New York Times Company’s next president and chief executive, the company said on Wednesday.

Levien, who is currently the news organization’s chief operating officer, will succeed Mark Thompson on Sept. 8 and serve on the company’s board after it unanimously voted on Tuesday to elevate her to the role.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to lead The New York Times. I see a big opportunity to expand journalism’s role in the lives of millions more people around the world, and to invest in product and technology innovation that engages our readers and grows our business,” Levien said in a statement.

Thompson will be stepping down after eight years with the Times in which he helped grow the company’s digital subscription business.

“I’ve chosen this moment to step down because we have achieved everything I set out to do when I joined The Times Company eight years ago — and because I know that in Meredith, I have an outstanding successor who is ready to lead the company on to its next chapter,” Thompson said.

After joining the Times in 2013 overseeing advertising, Levien rose through the ranks as executive vice president, chief revenue officer and, most recently, was named COO in 2017.