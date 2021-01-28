NY Times Reporter Donald McNeil Jr Disciplined for Using ‘Racist Slur’ in Talk With Students

The New York Times disciplined one of its prominent COVID-19 reporters, Donald McNeil Jr., for using racist language when he led a Times-branded student trip in 2019, a company spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

“In 2019, Donald McNeil, Jr. participated in a Student Journeys as an expert. We subsequently became aware of complaints by some of the students on the trip concerning certain statements Donald had made during the trip. We conducted a thorough investigation and disciplined Donald for statements and language that had been inappropriate and inconsistent with our values. We found he had used bad judgement by repeating a racist slur in the context of a conversation about racist language. In addition, we apologized to the students who had participated in the trip,” the spokesperson said.

The Times did not comment further on how McNeil was reprimanded for his language. McNeil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that students who attended the trip, as well as their parents, had complained that McNeil used the “n-word,” said that white supremacy did not exist and made other disrespectful comments about Black teenagers when he led the student trip to Peru.

McNeil, a science and health reporter for the Times, is one of the paper’s top journalists covering the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently won the 2020 John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Columbia Journalism School.