New York Times Names Joe Kahn as Executive Editor After Dean Baquet

The New York Times has named Joe Kahn, managing Editor of the paper since 2016, as its new executive editor, replacing the outgoing Dean Baquet. The Times announced the move in a Tuesday morning memo to staff.

Kahn was the paper’s longtime Beijing bureau chief and was promoted in 2016 to managing editor.

“For many people, especially those who have worked alongside Joe — a brilliant journalist and a brave and principled leader — this announcement will come as no surprise,” publisher A.G. Sulzberger wrote to Times staff. “Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work.”

The Times said Kahn will take over for Baquet (pictured below) in June.

Kahn has been with the Times for 24 years, most recently as Baquet’s second-in-command. He’s been the running favorite to get the job, so Sulzberger’s announcement Tuesday was more of a confirmation than a surprise, as Baquet turned 65 — the traditional retirement age for the Times’ top spot — late last year.

Baquet says he will remain with the Times in a new, yet-to-be-determined role.

“It has been my great honor to lead the best newsroom in the world for the past eight years,” Baquet said. “I could not be leaving The Times in better hands than with a leader like Joe, who is not only brilliant but humane. I would like to thank the Sulzberger family for their continued dedication to protecting our country’s most powerful engine of independent, investigative journalism.”