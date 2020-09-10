NY Times Reporter Says She Was Booted From Trump Rally Over Twitter Photos of Maskless Crowd

A New York Times reporter says she was kicked out of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday night because of photos she posted on Twitter of the crowd not wearing masks.

“Trump rally in freeland attracts thousands. Maybe 10% have masks,” Gray tweeted to start her coverage of the event. She backed it up a few minutes later with a photo, which she captioned, “Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks.”

About 20 minutes later, Gray tweeted that she been kicked out of the rally. She tweeted again a few minutes later, adding a little more detail: “First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out.”

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had previously raised questions about whether or not the rally was safe to have. According to the Associated Press, during the rally, Trump told the crowd, “Tell your governor to open up your state!” He also said Michigan would be in better shape if it “had a governor who knew what the hell she was doing.”