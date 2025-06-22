News Corp Extends CEO Robert Thomson’s Contract by 5 years

News Corp has extended Chief Executive Robert Thomson’s contract for another five years, the company announced Sunday.

Thomson was first appointed in 2013. The contract extension, which runs through June 2030, “is a recognition of … Thomson’s exceptional track record of transformational leadership, value creation and effective advocacy for journalism and intellectual property protection,” the company said in its statement.

“Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have adroitly sculpted a company that is passionate and principled and purposeful, and it is a profound privilege to serve as Chief Executive,” Thomson said. “For journalists, for authors, for society, for those who strive and aspire, these are times of immense challenge and boundless opportunity. Our leadership team is acutely conscious of an unwavering responsibility to our shareholders, and we are grateful for the sterling efforts of all our colleagues as we pursue profitability and seek to realise our vast potential.”

News Corp notes that the company delivered its most profitable years from fiscal years 2021 through 2024, with continued performance through 2025.

Since his appointment, “News Corp has undergone significant transformation, with a focus on strategic investments in its core growth pillars — Dow Jones, Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing — and delivered its four most profitable years,” the company said. “During this period of dramatic change across media and technology, News Corp has thrived, while many other media entities have floundered.”

Thomson’s tenure has seen the company refocus its revenue base with a focus on recurring digital revenues – about 50% for fiscal 2024, compared with 20% in 2014 – “materially reducing exposure to cyclical advertising.”

The company has also doubled Dow Jones’ profitability, sold Foxtel to DAZN, signed agreements with major tech platforms like OpenAI, and completed key acquisitions of OPIS and Base Chemicals.

“Robert has been instrumental in News Corp’s growth and transformation, and his vision and leadership are extremely important as the company continues to navigate this era of rapid change,” News Corp Chair Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Robert has created exceptional shareholder value, orchestrated a meaningful transformation of our asset base, and made strategic investments in growth drivers like Dow Jones, Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing. He is a crucial voice in the fight for publishers and journalists in the digital age, and a strong advocate for intellectual property rights. I look forward to his continued leadership.”