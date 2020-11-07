Newsmax assured its consumers Saturday that the right-wing channel will not be acknowledging Joe Biden’s win as the 46th president of the United States.

While every other major news channel and outlet — including Fox News, with its own conservative opinion section — projected Biden to become president-elect Saturday morning, Newsmax posted a brief release on its website explaining its rationale.

“At this time, Newsmax is not calling Joe Biden the winner,” the statement reads. “The election remains very close and Pres. Trump continues to contest results in several states.”

It went on, “All votes should be counted. The media should not make the determination of the winner under these circumstances.”

Trump, like Newsmax, did not accept the projected results Saturday, even as world and domestic leaders began congratulating Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO and Trump’s close ally, said Tuesday night that if Trump lost his re-election bid, the blame should be placed on Fox News.

“I think — I am shocked about what Fox News has done,” he said in an appearance on “The Michael Berry Show Podcast” first flagged Angelo Carusone of Media Matters for America, which monitors conservative media. “I think if Trump loses and it’s a close election, blame Chris Wallace and Fox News.”