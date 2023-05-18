Trinity Broadcasting Network has hired former Newsmax anchor Lyndsay Keith to host its news show “Centerpoint.”

Keith posted the news on Twitter.

“With all that is going on in the world, I am looking forward to reporting on national and global news from a biblical worldview, leaving viewers with a sense of hope,” she said in the press release.

Excited to announce that I am joining @TBN as the host of @CenterpointTBN



Catch me for my debut at 7:30p ET & PT on Monday!

Former “Centerpoint” anchor Doug McKelway, who formerly served as a correspondent for Fox, will still contribute along with Erick Stakelbeck, former Akransas Gov. Mike Huckabee and Blynda Lane.

Keith will join Huckabee” Saturday” in her first appearance on TBN. The Republican staffer, who previously hosted a Newsmax show with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, is also set to appear Monday to conduct a sit-down interview with former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence’s decision to appear on the network could boost its viewership, which currently includes 95 million households over air, satellite and cable, ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle, for which Pence is expected to announce candidacy.

The conservative network pivoted from strictly Christian broadcast to news delivery with “Centerpoint,” which provides coverage daily news. Produced by former Newsmax CEO and Fox Executive Vice President of News Michael Clemente.

Last year following TBN’s transition from preaching programming to news, “Centerpoint” McKelway told Axios that the network “isn’t meant to be politically biased.”

Marketing VP Nate Daniels also told Axios that Trinity Broadcasting Network hopes to create a “Christian lifestyle brand” versus its initial preaching and teaching.

Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs,” has also been recruited to TBN. “Huckabee” spotlights everyday incidents of “wholesome Americana,” “down-home heroics” and includes the former governor’s take on politics and the state of the country.

Trinity Broadcasting was founded by Paul and Jan Crouch in 1973 as a small part-time California station. Their son Matt Crouch now serves as president. Two granddaughters of the Crouch’s have previously brought controversial matters to light. One was awarded $2 million in 2017 after a jury deemed Jan Crouch “outrageously” failed to report the sexual assault of her granddaughter. Brittany Koper, another granddaughter, accused TBN of spending funds illegally.