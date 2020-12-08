Newsmax Notches First, Albeit Very Small, Ratings Win Over Fox News

Newsmax has scored its first ratings victory over powerhouse Fox News, but you really have to squint to see it.

On Monday night, “Greg Kelly Reports,” the network’s 10 p.m. program, out-rated “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox News … in the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic. Kelly averaged 229,000 viewers in the demo, MacCallum averaged 203,000.

To put that in some perspective, for the week of June 29 to July 3 — the first week Newsmax was measured by Nielsen — the network brought in an average of just 21,000 viewers. About 2,000 of those were in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 age demographic.

But ever since President Trump began telling his followers to stop watching Fox News and start watching Newsmax and OAN, things have changed for the conservative channel.

According to Nielsen Media Research ratings data, Newsmax got 72,000 average total viewers during the week preceding the election. But the week of the election, Newsmax got 204,000 average total viewers. That’s still small potatoes compared to Fox News, which commanded 2.73 million total average viewers the week before the election, moving up to 3.48 million the week of.

So even with this slight victory on Monday, as CNN‘s Brian Stelter said, “It must be emphasized that Fox is still far ahead of Newsmax by almost every conceivable metric.”