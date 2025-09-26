A new MoveOn Civic Action petition is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject Nexstar’s “unethical” $6.2 billion bid for Tegna Inc., which would make Nexstar the largest owner of local TV stations in the country.

The effort, launched this week as Nexstar continued to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after apparent pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, accuses Nexstar of protecting its self-interest in the merger by putting “pressure on ABC and Disney in order to align itself with the Trump administration and appease the FCC.”

Nexstar shared Friday that it would reinstate “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to its ABC affiliate stations after Disney’s “constructive approach to addressing our concerns.”

“This deal has corporate corruption and government overreach written all over it— and everyday Americans are going to pay the price,” the petition, which now has over 23,000 signatures, reads. “We have to expose this shady business deal before Nexstar and other major companies control our media and become proxy propaganda outlets for Trump and his cronies. ABC’s decision to pull Kimmel off the air was a direct result of corporate corruption. Tell the FCC NOT to approve this merger.”

The petition also described the possible Nexstar-Tegna merger as a monopoly, adding, “We all lose when our media and local news stations are controlled by just a powerful few. And we deserve better than a consolidation of power by greedy executives more interested in their bottom line than defending our freedom of press and speech.”

The MoveOn effort came after Nexstar announced its plans to acquire the rival company back in August. The deal would leave Tegna with 265 television stations in 44 states and Washington, D.C., which represents 80% of the U.S. television households.

Tegna and Nexstar did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Nexstar, which pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off airwaves last week before reinstating the late night broadcast on Friday, owns 32 ABC affiliates while Tegna owns 13. The request noted that the consolidation of power would bump Nexstar over the FCC’s national broadcasting ownership cap — a limit of 39% coverage.

In its Friday announcement of putting Jimmy Kimmel back on the air, Nexstar said that it “remains committed to protecting the First Amendment.”

“We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns. As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve,” the spokesperson’s statement read. “We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment – and obligation – to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities. To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” did not air on Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates after returning from a six-day suspension on ABC Tuesday. The host was quick to jab at Trump, who has threatened to sue ABC over his return. During Wednesday night’s broadcast, Kimmel called the president a “bully” for attacking the network.

“I don’t like bullies. I played the clarinet in high school, okay?” Kimmel added. “I just don’t like it. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned ’80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch and money.”

In an email, the MoveOn petition said the merger exposes Nexstar’s actions as an “abuse of power.”

“By aligning with the administration, trying to strong arm ABC and Disney, and working to influence the FCC — Nexstar is exposing the blatant abuse of power and regulatory manipulation tied to this merger attempt,” the petitioners shared.

Editor’s note: This story was published shortly before Nexstar announced it was reinstating “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to its ABC affiliate stations. It has been updated to reflect the news.