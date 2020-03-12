Sunday’s Democratic debate, hosted by CNN, will get a new moderator and location amid the coronavirus pandemic, the DNC said in a statement.

Univision’s Jorge Ramos will not moderate the debate after it was discovered he had been in “proximity” with “someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus,” the DNC said.

Though Ramos was cleared by medical professionals, he is stepping back from his moderating duties “out of an abundance of caution.” Univision’s Ilia Calderón will replace Ramos as a moderator.

The debate will also move from its planned location in Phoenix to CNN’s studio in D.C. without a live audience, the DNC said, “out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel.”

“Our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, and all those involved in the debate,” the DNC added.

Sunday’s event will feature a matchup between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

