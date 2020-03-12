Univision’s Jorge Ramos Won’t Moderate Next Democratic Debate Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The debate will also move from its planned location in Phoenix to CNN’s studio in D.C. without a live audience, the DNC said, “out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel”

| March 12, 2020 @ 10:06 AM Last Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 10:30 AM
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sunday’s Democratic debate, hosted by CNN, will get a new moderator and location amid the coronavirus pandemic, the DNC said in a statement.

Univision’s Jorge Ramos will not moderate the debate after it was discovered he had been in “proximity” with “someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus,” the DNC said.

Though Ramos was cleared by medical professionals, he is stepping back from his moderating duties “out of an abundance of caution.” Univision’s Ilia Calderón will replace Ramos as a moderator.

The debate will also move from its planned location in Phoenix to CNN’s studio in D.C. without a live audience, the DNC said, “out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel.”

“Our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, and all those involved in the debate,” the DNC added.

Sunday’s event will feature a matchup between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Elizabeth Warren is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue