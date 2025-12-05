Meet the ‘Next Level Baker’ Season 1 Contestants | Photos

Here’s everyone competing for holiday glory on Fox’s “Next Level Chef” spinoff

Next Level Baker mentors Carla Hall, Gordon Ramsay and Candace Nelson stand smiling in front of a teal backdrop
L-R: Mentors Carla Hall, Gordon Ramsay, and Candace Nelson. (Gavin Bond / FOX)

Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” is expanding, and this holiday season, it begins with baked goods.

“Next Level Baker” premieres on Fox this week, and it is set to test the skills of several bakers. Contestants will be challenged to create “eye-popping, festive holiday delights across the franchise’s three iconic levels.” Like the flagship series, “Next Level Baker” will feature home bakers, professional chefs and social media bakers, all competing side-by-side for the top spot in the three-week special. Ramsay will return as host for four hour-long episodes and mentor the competitors. In the end, only one will take the holiday baking crown.

Now, let’s meet our contestants. You can see the full list of competitors below.

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Nikki. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Nikki Jackson

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Rowlett, TX

Instagram: @absolutelyediblecakes

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Jeff. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Jeff Chudakoff

Home Baker

Hometown: West Hollywood, CA

Instagram: @pastrychefjeff

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Chloe. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Chloe Sexton

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Germantown, TN

Instagram: @chloesgiantcookies

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Michael. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Michael Mararian

Home Baker

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Instagram: @polyesterbakes

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Maricsa. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Marisca Trejo

Professional Baker

Hometown: Mesquitem, TX

Instagram: @lacasitabakeshop

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Justin. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Justin Ellen

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Passaic, NJ

Instagram: @everythingjustbaked

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Stefanie. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Stefanie Embree

Home Baker

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Instagram: @stefanieembree

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Chad. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Chad Visger

Professional Baker

Hometown: Delavan, WI

Facebook: @pastriesbychad

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Winston. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Winston Murdock

Professional Baker

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Instagram: @chefwmurdock

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Deirdra. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Deirdra Lambright

Home Baker

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Instagram: @deirdra.sweets4dayz

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Aubrey. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Aubrey Smith Shaffner

Professional Baker

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Instagram: @aubreyds

NEXT LEVEL BAKER: Contestant Zoha. © 2025 FOX Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX.

Zoha Malik

Social Media Baker

Hometown: Newark, CA

Instagram: @bakewithzoha

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

