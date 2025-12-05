Meet the ‘Next Level Baker’ Season 1 Contestants | Photos

Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” is expanding, and this holiday season, it begins with baked goods.

“Next Level Baker” premieres on Fox this week, and it is set to test the skills of several bakers. Contestants will be challenged to create “eye-popping, festive holiday delights across the franchise’s three iconic levels.” Like the flagship series, “Next Level Baker” will feature home bakers, professional chefs and social media bakers, all competing side-by-side for the top spot in the three-week special. Ramsay will return as host for four hour-long episodes and mentor the competitors. In the end, only one will take the holiday baking crown.

Now, let’s meet our contestants. You can see the full list of competitors below.