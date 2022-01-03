NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestants in the “Welcome To The Next Level” series premiere episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Sunday, Jan(8:00-9:00 ET/PT) on FOX © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: FOX.

Ratings: Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Has Next-Level Premiere With NFL Lead-in

by | January 3, 2022 @ 9:22 AM

Unique cooking competition has highest-rated series debut of the season

It appears that Fox and Gordon Ramsay have whipped up another hit. On Sunday, “Next Level Chef” had the highest-rated series premiere of the season.

Of course, the fact that “Next Level Chef” had the late-afternoon NFL game as its East-Coast lead-in helped out a great deal. Still, it was Fox’s highest-rated series debut in a year, since the Jan. 3, 2021 premiere of “Call Me Kat.”

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

warner bros. 2021 box office

How Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Experiment Led to Mixed Box Office Results
hollywood predictions 2022

5 Predictions for Hollywood in 2022: Roku Will Buy a Studio and More
media stories 2021

7 Biggest Media Stories That Shaped 2021, From TikTok’s Explosion to Ozy Media’s Collapse
the-beatles-get-back

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Bowed With Majority of Audience Over 55, According to Nielsen
James Harden

Brooklyn Nets Games on YES Are Up 38% in Viewers vs. Prior Season

4 Factors – Beyond Scale – When Scouting Media M&A Targets | PRO Insight
kennedy center honors

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hits New Low With 4.1 Million Viewers
connected tv google amazon

New Duopoly Threat: Google and Amazon Could Control 80% of All Connected TVs in a Decade | PRO Insight
The Bachelorette

Ratings: Rare Tuesday NFL Games Blindside ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale
Lester Holt in Mayfield, KY following deadly tornadoes in Dec. 2021 (#1)

How ‘NBC Nightly News’ Has Gained Ground on ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in 2021 (Chart)
The Matrix Resurrections

Can ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (or Any Movie) Compete With ‘Spider-Man’ at Christmas Box Office?