Go Pro Today

‘Next': John Slattery Explains How A.I. Can Make Itself ‘Smart Enough to Hunt Down and Kill’ Someone (Exclusive Video)

Plus: Showrunner Manny Coto tells TheWrap why it was so important Fox sci-fi series reference Amazon’s Alexa

| October 2, 2020 @ 10:00 AM

If you weren’t already afraid of the possibility of artificial intelligence turning on us, then Fox’s new John Slattery sci-fi series about a superintelligence called neXt, and aptly titled “neXt,” might be what gets you to that point.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the series premiere, which airs Tuesday at 9/8c, you’ll see Slattery’s Silicon Valley pioneer character, Paul LeBlanc, explain to Special Agent Shea Salazar (Fernanda Andrade) how it would be possible for an A.I. to make itself “smart enough to hunt down and kill someone.” Which is apparently what happened to a friend of hers, but she’s not ready to buy what he’s selling — just yet.

The fictional A.I. at the center of “neXt” is, well, fictional, but that doesn’t mean you won’t hear many references to its real-life counterparts, like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Showrunner Manny Coto told TheWrap that’s because “we really wanted the show to feel like it was happening in the real world, in our world.”

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“And there’s nothing worse than when someone in a TV show pulls out a breakfast cereal that’s like, Gnarly Crunch, because then you know this scene doesn’t exist in the real world and it just sits there like a big glaring reminder. So we really wanted to use real-world analogs, create our own, but also use something that exists in the real world.”

There was another, much more personal reason why Alexa in particular is featured so heavily in the show.

“It’s worth mentioning that this whole thing started because I have four kids and four Alexas,” Coto said. “And one morning, my son was very tired and I asked what’s happening, and he said that his Alexa started talking to him by itself in the middle of the night. And we never got to the bottom of this and I thought maybe we had set an alarm by accident or what. I never figured out what it was. But it was an idea that stuck in my head and made me really think about the fact we have these devices in our houses that our kids play with. They listen to us. Not long after I wrote the pilot, there was a case of somebody having hacked into somebody else’s Alexa and was literally talking to the kids and the family.”

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

“So the Alexa and the child became a starting image I couldn’t get out of my head,” the “24: Legacy” co-creator continued. “And then when I read a series of books that had come out about the possibility of accidentally creating a superintelligence and how this would be very dangerous and how a lot of theorists were warning against this. When I read that and I read the scenarios that these people outlined about how something like this could happen, I kind of married what happened with my son into this story and it all came from that. That’s why Alexa is very prominent and why it is featured in the series.”

“Next” premieres tonight, Friday, at 9/8c on Fox.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • snl saturday night live weekend update michael che on stay at home protesters NBC
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • The Good Doctor ABC
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Station 19 ABC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy ABC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Kylie Bunbury ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • A Million Little Things ABC
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 106

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

View In Gallery

Related Content