NFL Draft to Proceed and Be Televised, But Public Events in Las Vegas Canceled

2020 draft will take place April 23-25

| March 16, 2020 @ 8:55 AM Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 8:58 AM
2019 NFL Draft

Getty

The 2020 NFL Draft will proceed as usual and will be televised, but all public events surrounding the draft originally scheduled for Las Vegas will be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL announced in a statement Monday.

The draft will take place April 23-25.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

The league said it was exploring “innovative options” for how the selection process should proceed but that the process will be televised. It’s not clear how the logistics of the lottery selection process or other factors will work out at the moment.

While all other major sports have shut down and postponed their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, MLS and the NCAA canceling its March Madness tournament outright, the NFL has still proceeded with its free agency period that begins Monday. Several star players including Dak Prescott and Ryan Tannehill have already signed major deals.

In Las Vegas, 14 different resorts and hotels along the strip will close on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the CDC recommended that gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed. Wynn-Encore and MGM International specifically said that all their Vegas properties would shut down.

See the NFL’s full statement below:

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • coronavirus films quiet place no time to die peter rabbit movies
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid Getty Images/Disney
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott Getty Images
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley Getty Images
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis Disney
  • Getty Images
  • home alone 20th Century Studios
  • Peter Pan and Wendy Disney
  • Ryan Murphy Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle
  • Sylvester Stallone
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
1 of 33

“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue